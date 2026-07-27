Pirlo out of the running for Italy head coach job

Andrea Pirlo has confirmed that he will not be Italy’s next head coach.

Pirlo had apparently reached a verbal agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to become their next head coach following Gennaro Gattuso’s resignation.

However, the former midfielder, who won the World Cup with Italy as a player in 2006, has seen his name removed from the conversation due to political concerns.

Pirlo serves as a brand ambassador for a Russian betting company, and Italy has strict laws regarding advertising gambling, with many opposing his appointment.

And Pirlo confirmed in a social media statement on Monday that he was no longer in the running for the position.

“Out of respect for the institutions, the Federation and all the people involved, I have chosen to remain silent so far, but after learning last night that I am no longer a candidate for the bench of the Italian National Team, I deem it necessary to clarify some aspects,” Pirlo said on his Instagram story.

“In the last few days, I have witnessed with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking over the role of Technical Commissioner of the Italian National Team.

“During my career, first as a football player and now as a coach, I have always carried out my activity in full respect to the laws of the countries I worked in and the contracts I signed.

“Professional collaboration, the subject of the recent controversies, arises within the scope of my working journey in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sport nature.

“To attribute a political meaning to such a collaboration means to attribute convictions that I have never expressed and that do not belong to me.

“I wish to thank [Paolo] Maldini and Leonardo for the esteem and the trust they showed me. I know their competence, their seriousness and the love they have always devoted to Italian football.

“I regret that a choice of sportsmanship was quickly dragged into a public comparison that ended up attributing to my person meanings and intentions that do not belong to me.

“Love for Italy does not depend on a position. It is part of my story, my identity, and it will always be with me.”

Pirlo had not been Italy’s first-choice candidate but became the frontrunner after both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti declined the role.

He had already endured difficult spells with both Juventus and Sampdoria as a head coach, lasting only a season with each. He is currently in charge of UAE side Dubai United.

Paolo Maldini and advisor Leonardo had been strong supporters of Pirlo, and reports suggest they could both step back and resign from their positions following the decision not to appoint the 47-year-old.

Italy are now expected to turn back to either Roberto Mancini or Antonio Conte, both of whom have previously managed the side, with the former leading them to glory at Euro 2020.

Italy’s next match is against Belgium in the Nations League on September 25, with Turkiye and France also drawn in their group.