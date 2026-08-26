Tottenham v Charlton: Preview, expected line-ups and stats

Tottenham enter Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round tie needing an immediate response following a bruising 3-0 defeat at Brentford in their Premier League opener.

Roberto de Zerbi is eager to quickly reset the mood and launch a pursuit of their first silverware in the competition since 2008.

With a testing league fixture against Newcastle on the horizon this weekend, rotation will be high on De Zerbi's agenda. The Italian head coach is expected to shuffle his pack across several departments.

Charlton Athletic, however, make the short trip across London brimming with belief. Nathan Jones' side have enjoyed a flawless start to their 2026/27 campaign, racking up three consecutive victories across all competitions â€“ including an impressive 2-1 upset away at West Ham.

Tottenham v Charlton: Carabao Cup team news

Spurs could have new signing Savio in the squad if he has received clearance in time, although a weekend debut is more likely.

James Maddison fell on his shoulder at the weekend and could be rested alongside Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr. Dom Solanke should start in attack.

Charlton are without Kayne Ramsay and Charlie Kelman.

Spurs v Charlton: EFL Cup expected line ups

Tottenham starting XI: Dubravka; Gray, Van Hecke, Danso, Udogie; Fernandes, Bentancur, Bergvall; Moore, Solanke, Tel

Charlton Athletic starting XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, Jones, Burke, Bell; Chalobah, Coventry; Campbell, Carey, Grant; Leaburn

Tottenham v Charlton: Carabao Cup stats

This is the first encounter between the teams since an FA Cup third round tie at Tottenham's former home of White Hart Lane in January 2011

Jermain Defoe scored twice and Andros Townsend also netted in Spurs 3-0 win on that occasion, knocking out a Charlton side who were in the third tier at the time

That was part of Tottenham's current three-match winning run in games at home to Charlton since a 3-2 home defeat in the Premier League in November 2004, when Charlton were on a six-game unbeaten run away to Spurs across 14 years

Spurs have won 29 of the 55 meetings between these teams, with Charlton prevailing on 16 occasions and 10 draws

These teams first met in December 1929 but have never shared a 0-0 draw against each other, with each of their last eight meetings featuring at least two goals

Tottenham last exited in the EFL Cup in the second round when they lost to a London club in 2023/24, suffering defeat on penalties at Fulham following a 1-1 draw in which Micky van de Ven scored an own goal and Richarlison equalised

Since a 2-0 home win in the Premier League in March 2005, Charlton have lost all five of their meetings with Spurs in all competitions

Charlton have twice reached the quarter-finals in their furthest runs in the EFL Cup, most recently losing 3-0 at Manchester United at that stage in January 2023

That was the only occasion across the last 10 seasons when the Addicks have gone beyond the second round, including a 3-1 defeat at Cambridge United at that stage last season

Almost five hours of football have passed between the teams since a Charlton player last scored in a game against Tottenham, Jerome Thomas netting a consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Spurs in February 2006

Where to watch Spurs v Charlton: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Wednesday is at 19:45 BST (14:45 ET / 09:45 PT), with live coverage in the UK on Sky Sports Plus.

ðŸ§µDetails for the Round Three draw of the #CarabaoCup have now been confirmed. As a result of the expanded European competition calendar, and the associated fixture clashes it presents, the EFL will again be required to implement additional conditions for the Carabao Cup Roundâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/OE4gGb8Sfd â€” Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 25, 2026

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Tottenham v Charlton: Carabao Cup prediction

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Charlton

The weekend's horroshow at Brentford will live long in the memory but a cup win is one way to start the ball rolling for Spurs. Even with a rotated side they possess enough quality to see off spirited Charlton.