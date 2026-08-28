Welbeck excited about Chelsea project after scoring on debut

Danny Welbeck expressed his excitement about the project at Chelsea after helping the Blues defeat Luton Town in the EFL Cup.

The 35-year-old scored the opener in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, while an own goal from Hakeem Odoffin ensured Chelsea’s place in the third round, where they will face Leeds United.

Welbeck scored on his debut for the Blues after being left on the bench for their Premier League opener against Fulham, while Cole Palmer once again starred for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Along with creating a joint-match-high five chances (level with Estevao), Palmer also recorded the most shots (eight) and completed 100% of his dribbles (4/4).

Welbeck brings plenty of experience to Chelsea’s young squad following his arrival from BrightonÂ this summer, and he is looking forward to contributing.

“Really special to score on my debut, more importantly to get through to the next round,” Welbeck told Sky Sports.

“It’s not always easy facing a low block and breaking teams down, but we had to remain patient, get some crosses in and I got on the end of one and was delighted to get the first goal.

“I’m feeling really good. It’s a privilege to play for such a club and when opportunities come round like this, it’s really difficult to turn them down.

“I’m really excited about the project and I’m just looking to give my all every single day in training. On gamedays, I’m going to give it my best too.”

Well in, Danny! #CFC | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/51hR1xdkbo â€” Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2026

One player who was not involved for Chelsea on Thursday was Enzo Fernandez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

Alonso said he expected Fernandez to be involved against Luton in his pre-match press conference, but later revealed he had changed his mind on the Argentine’s status.

“It’s a decision that I took,” said Alonso when asked about Fernandez’s absence.

“Enzo is a good professional. He’s training well and I have nothing to say about this.

“It was just decisions that we had to make, thinking about the game that we were playing. We will see for Sunday [versus Brighton].”