Alonso made decision to leave Fernandez out of Chelsea win

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said he left Enzo Fernandez out of the squad to face Luton because he had to do â€˜what is best for the team.'

Alonso said in the build-up to the Carabao Cup tie that he expected Fernandez to play.

Chelsea had set a deadline of last Friday for Manchester City to sign the Argentina international. However, they are still said to be open to a sale if they get at least Â£120million and are able to sign a replacement.

But the midfielder was surprisingly not involved as Alonso fielded a strong team against League One opposition.

Alonso said: â€œWe assess individually, collectively, what is the best for the team. We made that decision.

â€œIt was our decision from myself and the club. It's just because of the game today and we needed players to get minutes.â€

Fernandez was a second-half substitute as Alonso's men began their Premier League campaign with a 3-2 win over west London rivals Fulham on Monday.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before Tuesday's deadline.

Alonso would not be drawn but did drop Robert Sanchez for the cup tie with Mike Penders making his debut.

Alonso said: â€œI like to talk about the players in my changing room. It's not respectful to speak on other things.

â€œWe are happy with the squad we have. I have always said that we need to be aware of situations. In this period, we can make decisions. Let's see what happens.â€