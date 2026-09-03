Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout says Stan Kroenke's takeover is â€œneededâ€ after the billionaire Walmart heir agreed a $4 billion deal to buy the Major League Baseball team from Arte Moreno.

With Moreno's 23-year ownership of the Angels at an end, Trout says he feels no â€œbad thingsâ€ or â€œhard feelingsâ€ towards the American, who has faced pressure to sell from fans disgruntled by a 17-year wait for a win in a post-season game.

â€œYou kind of felt it was needed,â€ said Trout, who joined the Angels in 2011 and signed a 12-year, $426 million contract to stay with the team in 2019.

â€œThe guys are excited. There's a good vibe around the clubhouse, around the stadium. I'm sure the fans are excited.â€

Los Angeles Angels: Stan Kroenke teams

Kroenke's Kroenke Sports and Entertainment group owns NFL outfit the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, NHL side the Colorado Avalanche and Arsenal, of the English Premier League â€“ with each of those teams winning a league championship in the last four seasons.

â€œI'm super excited to meet him, talk to him and get to know him a little bit and see where it goes,â€ said Trout, praising the â€œfresh startâ€ while adding that his own future â€œdoesn't changeâ€.

The Angels are bottom of the MLB American League West after losing 7-3 at home to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Arte Moreno: Angels owner â€˜took chance' on Trout

Moreno â€“ who, like Kroenke, is 80 â€“ bought the Angels for $184 million in 2003, after they had won the World Series.

Under Moreno's ownership, the Angels won five championships between between 2004 and 2009.

â€œHe took a chance on a 17-year-old kid from Millville, New Jersey and took care of me and my family,â€ reflected Trout.

Here's a selection of Trout's key stats with the Angels.

Honour Times awarded Years All-Star 12 2012â€“2019, 2021â€“2023, 2026 AL MVP 3 2014, 2016, 2019 All-MLB First Team 3 2019, 2020, 2022 AL Rookie of the Year 1 2012 Silver Slugger Award 9 2012â€“2016, 2018â€“2020, 2022 AL Hank Aaron Award 2 2014, 2019

Stan Kroenke net worth, Walmart real estate

American real estate magnate Kroenke's net worth is currently $24.3bn, according to financial experts Forbes.

The outlet says he owns 60 million square feet of real estate, much of which constitutes shopping plazas near Walmart stores.

Forbes also attribute 2.7 million acres of ranches across the US and Canada to Kroenke.