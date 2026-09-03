🤔 Kelce buys Ohio home before Swift marriage

Months before Travis Kelce tied the knot with pop superstar singer Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end closed on a new home.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Kelce closed on a $5.35 million lakefront home in Bratenahl, Ohio, just miles from Cleveland Heights, where Kelce and his older brother Jason grew up. Kelce, 36, purchased the home back in March from Figurati Construction Group, owned by Gary Pellegrino.

The home was built in 1895 and now spans 21,140 square feet. It contains multiple fireplaces, a five-car garage, a media room and a resort-style pool, according to Realtor.com. It also has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

A ballroom that was converted into a game room and home theater is also featured in the home, according to Cleveland.com.

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Pellegrino’s company reportedly acquired the Bratenahl property back in 2023 for $1.95 million and listed it for $6.99 million after renovations before reducing the listing price to $5.99 million. Kelce purchased the home at $1.64 million below its original asking price.

The home adds to those the couple already own, including properties in Tennessee, Rhode Island, New York, California and Kansas.

Swift, 36, and Kelce were married in July at Madison Square Garden after dating for nearly three years.

On Tuesday, Kelce revealed the dog he and Swift share together, a female Samoyed, in a Tommy Hilfiger ad campaign.

Kelce is preparing to enter his 14th season with the Chiefs, which could possibly be the final season of his career. As for the new Bratenahl property, Swift and Kelce won’t seem to have any challenges making the house a home with their Samoyed.