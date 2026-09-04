Free agents XI: Players your club could still sign on a free transfer after closing of transfer window

An astonishing summer transfer window has finally come to an end, but a host of big-name stars are still available on transfers.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling are not contracted to any clubs and are available for free for any team, whether that be in the Premier League or eslewhere, which is willing to take a punt.

Read on for 101 Great Goals' XI of the best free agents who your club could still move for.

Goalkeeper: Sergio Rico (32)

Spaniard Sergio Rico is without a club after ending a two-year spell in Qatar with Al-Gharafa. Before that, Rico spent five years as understudy at Paris Saint-Germain and has also played for Sevilla and Fulham.

Right-back: Dani Carvajal (34)

A legendary figure at both Real Madrid and Spain, Dani Carvajal kept Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the side for much of last season and would surely be a shrewd addition on a free for a club's right-back slot.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos (40)

His former Real team-mate for several years is also available, with Sergio Ramos last playing football in 2025 for Monterrey. The four-time Champions League winner is yet to announce his retirement, so is technically still an available free agent.

Centre-back: David Alaba (34)

Injuries have massively disrupted the last few years of David Alaba's career, with his Real Madrid contract expiring after making just 85 LaLiga appearances over six seasons.

Left-back: Oleksandr Zinchenko (29)

One of only two players under 30 in this list, Oleksandr Zinchenko has had a tough year since leaving Arsenal, struggling at Nottingham Forest before injuries limited to just two appearances on loan at Ajax.

Central midfield: Paul Pogba (33)

Once a world-record signing and a former World Cup winner, Paul Pogba is now a free agent after terminating his contract at Monaco a year early. Third spell at Manchester United, anyone?

Central midfield: Georginio Wijnaldum (35)

Instrumental in Liverpool's years of success under Jurgen Klopp, Georginio Wijnaldum left Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq this summer after three years.

Central midfield: Yves Bissouma (30)

Yves Bissouma was regarded as one of the Premier League's brightest midfielders when he joined Tottenham for Â£30million in 2022, but has left North London as a free agent following a difficult 2025-26 season which saw them narrowly avoid relegation.

Right-wing: Riyad Mahrez (35)

Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Algeria at the World Cup but is now without a club after leaving Al-Ahli. The ex-Manchester City and Leicester star will go down as one of the Premier League's greatest ever wingers but may now lack the dynamism and trickery needed to cut it back in England.

Striker: Karim Benzema (38)

After being replaced by Ollie Watkins at Al-Hilal, it remains to be seen whether Karim Benzema will prolong his successful playing career which saw him win the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

Left-wing: Jadon Sancho (26)

If you Jadon Sancho in 2021 when he joined Manchester United for Â£73m that he would be a free agent just five years later, he may think twice about making the move. Sancho failed to impress enough not only at Old Trafford but also on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, but there is still plenty of time to revive his career.

Substitutes

Dele Alli, Wilfried Zaha, James Rodriguez, Philippe Coutinho, Tyrell Malacia, Jamie Vardy, Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling