Hayden Panettiere Stuck Up for Background Actors When They Were Mistreated on Heroes Set and Knew Every Crew Members Name

Hayden Panettiere â€œstuck up for background actors when they were mistreatedâ€ on the â€œHeroesâ€ set and â€œknew every crew member's name,â€ her co-star Sendhil Ramamurthy lovingly remembered in a social media tribute to the late actor. PanettiereÂ died on Aug. 16 at the age of 36.Â â€œHeroesâ€ marked one of her most prolific TV series. She starred in four seasons of the NBC series as Claire Bennett, a high school cheerleader with the power of rapid cellular regeneration.

Ramamurthy, who played Mohinder Suresh on â€œHeroes,â€ wrote on Instagram that he first met Panettiere â€œat the final screen test,â€ where he was â€œso nervousâ€ and â€œsweating throughâ€ his shirt.

â€œI went straight to the bathroom to compose myself and then went to sign in, expecting to find a bunch of fellow nervous-as-hell actors. Instead I found Hayden belting show tunes in the waiting room,â€ he remembered. â€œNot a nerve in sight. I had to leave immediately. I spent the rest of the time in the hallway sweating. Hayden was already a pro. I was nearly twice her age and she had 3x as much experience.â€

The duo was ultimately cast in the show, which originally ran on NBC for four seasons from 2006 to 2010 before being revived as a miniseries in 2015 (the two stars did not return). â€œHeroesâ€ was a breakthrough sensation for NBC during its first season and Panettiere's Claire was its breakout character (â€œsave the cheerleader, save the worldâ€)

â€œI learned a lot from her. She stuck up for background actors when they were mistreated, knew every crew member's name, and was so generous with her time,â€ Ramamurthy wrote, also remembering a time after the Golden Globes when the â€œHeroesâ€ cast had a press day and he wasn't feeling well. â€œHayden kept going on and on at me about drinking fluids and made sure I had plenty of Gatorade. That's how I will remember her: a kind, joyful, professional, shittalker, who even at a young age, understood the importance of hydration. You will be missed.â€

Many of Panettiere's co-stars have posted emotional tributes to her on social media in the days since her death. ABC's â€œNashvilleâ€ was another one of the late actor's TV hits. Her co-star Connie Britton shared behind-the-scenes photos from their time working together.

â€œThis was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright,â€ Britton posted on social media. â€œI have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now.â€

Panettiere's death is currently under investigation, but there were â€œnot any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,â€ according to police.