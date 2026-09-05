Atalanta clash will be a test of strength for Roma, says Gasperini

Gian Piero Gasperini believes his Roma side will face a “test of strength” against Atalanta on Saturday.

Roma have made a strong start to the 2026-27 Serie A season, defeating both Fiorentina and Lecce 4-0 in their first two games.

Gasperini’s side are second in the table heading into the weekend, after Como defeated Genoa on Friday to take top spot.

Atalanta have also started their league campaign with two wins, overcoming Sassuolo and Bologna, in addition to booking their place in the league phase of the Conference League.

And Gasperini knows a clash with hisÂ former side will show Roma’s credentials this term.

“More than a test of maturity, I would define it as a test of strength,” said Gasperini.

“We face many great teams in the first 12 matches. We face a team of great value that has started well. It is a match worthy of the Champions League.”

Â Gasperini speaks to the media on the eve of Roma v Atalanta Â Read out more Â https://t.co/1D73ZUeMCl #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/JV5Z7vnsID â€” AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 4, 2026

Gasperini also revealed Roma’s financial struggles in the transfer window this summer, with their most expensive signing being the arrival of Santiago Castro from Bologna for â‚¬35m.

The Roma boss revealed they tried to sign both Mason Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville, though they could not compete financially.

“In June, I thought we had solved our problems with the money from Champions League qualification,” Gasperini added.

“When we tried to sign Greenwood and Summerville, I realised that wasn't the case.

“The summer was torture: constantly reviewing market ideas and having to give up on players who were enthusiastic about coming to Roma due to wage-bill restrictions.

“The ownership did everything possible within the financial constraints. And anyway, my regret has been compensated.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Roma â€“ Donyell Malen

Malen has scored 19 goals in his first 20 Serie A appearances; in the history of the competition, only Gunnar Nordahl and Jose Altafini have reached 20 goals in just 20 games.

For Roma, the fastest to reach this milestone was Pedro Manfredini (in 1960, 20 goals in his first 26 games).

Atalanta â€“ Lazar Samardzic

Samardzic has scored in each of the last six Serie A seasons, netting 18 goals; at 24 years and 188 days old, he is the youngest midfielder to reach this milestone since Lorenzo Pellegrini (24 years and 177 days in December 2020).

Should he provide an assist against Roma, the midfielder would become the youngest player, since 2004-05, to register at least one goal and one assist in six different Serie A seasons, surpassing Marco Benassi (24 years and 207 days).

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ ROMA WIN

Roma have started the Serie A season with two 4-0 victories; in the history of Italy’s top flight, only Inter in 1933-34 and Napoli in 2020-21 had previously started with at least eight goals scored and zero conceded in the first two matchdays.

The last team to have scored at least nine goals and conceded zero after three Serie A games was Juventus in 1983-84.

Roma have faced 16 shots in Serie A this season, fewer than only Juventus (15) and level with Bologna; Atalanta, by contrast, have conceded 38 shots, a figure only surpassed by Frosinone (45) and Cagliari (44) in the league.

However, Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches against Roma (W6 D2), their longest-ever unbeaten run against the Giallorossi in the competition.

After securing eight consecutive home wins against Atalanta between 2005 and 2014, Roma have won just one of their last 12 Serie A home matches against them (D6 L5).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Roma â€“ 54.8%

Draw â€“ 24.2%

Atalanta â€“ 21%