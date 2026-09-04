Scottish FA propose youth quotas along with financial incentives

The Scottish FA is proposing financial incentives – and penalties – along with quotas, in a bid to get more homegrown talent playing for clubs.

The governing body has put forward three suggestions to increase game time for young Scottish players, which will be voted on at a SFA general meeting in October and the SPFL’s agm in November.

Under-21 Scotland-eligible players in all four SPFL divisions to play an average of 60 minutes per game, across the season, (6% of available minutes).

If approved, the regulations would commence from the 2027-2028 season.

All 42 SPFL clubs gathered in St Andrews on Friday to discuss improving pathways for young talent and finding the next generation of international players.

The SFA say an extra Â£1m would be made available to clubs.

Under the league recommendation, clubs failing to reach the target of 60 minutes per game would be deducted 10% of their final-placing prize money, with those funds redistributed among those who achieve it.

The proposals come as figures show a dramatic dip in Scottish-born players being fielded by top-flight clubs and suggestions of a fear by managers and owners to take a chance on academy players.

Statistics also reflect a huge increase in young players being tempted south to club academies in England, prompting concerns they could be lost in a vast youth system rather than breaking into first teams north of the border.

Club owners watched a presentation by football analytics company Twenty First Group, who outlined data showing the financial incentives of fielding and developing academy players.

Twenty First Group say that, compared to similar sized nations, Scottish clubs are collectively missing out on Â£40m annually by not playing younger players and selling them on.

Club Brugge recruitment director Guilian Preud’homme also delivered a presentation about the success enjoyed by the Belgian champions after they shifted their focus from overseas recruitment to homegrown talent.