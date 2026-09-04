Liverpool complete deal for teenager NGuessan from Saint-Etienne

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne, with the French forward set to officially join the club on a permanent transfer in January.

N’Guessan will arrive at Anfield for a reported Â£4.3m (â‚¬5m) fee, butÂ will spend the 2026-27 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Brest.Â

The 18-year-old is the second teenager Liverpool have signed this summer, having also announced the arrival of goalkeeperÂ Lucca Brughmans from Genk.Â

During his time at Saint-Etienne,Â N’Guessan has made 13 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in January 2025, finding the back of the net once.Â

He also featured seven times for France at the 2025 U20 World Cup and was also named in the team of the tournament at last summer’s U17 European Championship.

Armin Pesci, Mor Talla N’Diaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Samuel Martinez haveÂ moved to Anfield in the last year amid the club’s commitment to sign the best emerging young talent.

Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo also moved to Anfield during the summer window, with Andoni Iraola pleased with the Reds’ business.

We have agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne, with the French forward set to officially join the club on a permanent transfer in January The 18-year-old will now spend the rest of the 2026-27 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade BrestoisÂ pic.twitter.com/MoXVl2oCxb â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2026

Liverpool are yet to win in the Premier League under Iraola after back-to-back draws with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, with Ipswich Town up next on Friday.Â

The RedsÂ are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League matches against newly promoted sides (W15 D5), with their attention then turning to the Champions League next week.Â

Atletico Madrid are the visitors to Anfield next Wednesday, with Liverpool officially confirming their 25-man squad for this year’s competition on Thursday.Â

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo were the big names to miss out, whileÂ Giovanni Leoni,Â Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike were included despiteÂ recovering from long-term injuries.