Patriots RB Henderson, Seahawks safety Okada out for Super Bowl rematch

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson won’t play in the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, while the defending Super Bowl champions might have to begin their title defense without two of their top three safeties.

Henderson, who has an ankle injury and is New England’s No. 2 option at running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, last practiced Aug. 24. After slipping on a run play, he left the field with athletic trainers.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, ruled out safety Ty Okada, and Nick Emmanwori, who plays extensively as Seattle’s third safety, is listed as questionable.

However, signs continue to point to Emmanwori being unlikely to play in the rematch of Super Bowl LX. He was listed as limited on all three of the Seahawks’ injury reports this week — Tuesday’s was an estimation as they held a walk-through — meaning he’s still not a full-go following July ankle surgery.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The only other Seahawks player with a game designation is No. 4 receiver Tory Horton, who’s questionable due to a hamstring injury. He was listed as limited all week.

The Patriots still have starter Stevenson at running back, along with recently acquired Corey Kiner, who was with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason/preseason. They are likely to bring Lan Larison (second year) or Hassan Haskins (fifth year) up from the practice squad as a third option.

The speedy Henderson played in every regular-season and playoff game last season. In the regular season, he totaled 911 rushing yards on 180 carries (5.1 YPC) with nine touchdowns. He became the first player in team history to have four 50-yard runs or rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Immediately after Emmanwori had the arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle, the Seahawks believed he’d be ready by Week 1, but that became less and less certain as the summer went on. Emmanwori, last season’s runner-up for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, was activated off the physically unable to perform list Aug. 11 so he could participate in walk-throughs, but he did not take part in any of the training camp practices that were open to media.

A second-round pick in 2025, Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain on his right leg on the first series of last season’s opener, causing him to miss the remainder of that game and the next three. Four days before the Super Bowl, he suffered a low sprain on the same ankle in practice, then played through the injury in the Super Bowl. According to a source, the Seahawks knew that Emmanwori might eventually require surgery. He tried to manage his ankle over the offseason, but as he was ramping up for the start of training camp, he continued to experience soreness and opted for surgery.

The Seahawks have been hit hard by injuries at safety. They drafted Bud Clark in the second round with the thought that he’d push Okada for the starting job that Coby Bryant vacated when he signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency, but Clark suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in the preseason. Okada was listed as a nonparticipant on all three injury reports this week because of a hamstring injury.

Rodney Thomas II and AJ Finley are two of the backup safeties on Seattle’s practice squad who could be elevated for the opener.