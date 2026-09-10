I loved it – Iraola hails Anfield atmosphere as Mac Allister gets Liverpool off to winning start in Champions League

Andoni Iraola insisted he could not have asked for more from his players after Liverpool launched their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Marcos Llorente put the visitors ahead on 17 minutes after racing onto Julian Alvarez's pass, but Dominik Szoboszlai levelled before the break and Alexis Mac Allister completed the turnaround five minutes into the second half.

The victory came at a cost, however, with summer signing Bradley Barcola limping off with a calf injury in the second half.

Speaking on TNT Sports afterwards, Iraola was asked about the difficult opening. â€œDifficult to ask for more.

â€œI think we have shown big character, especially the players after a difficult start. I loved it, the atmosphere has been incredible and I feel lucky to experience it.â€

The Spaniard was honest enough to accept personal responsibility for being caught cold by Atletico's shape.

â€œI have to take blame from the beginning because they surprised me a little bit tactically, they played a five at the back, a 5-3-2.

â€œWe expected something different and waited to correct it. After half-time, we had a much better game, we pressed better, and I think we have been a better team.â€

Mac Allister's match-winning contribution was all the more notable given the controversy surrounding his contract situation.

The Argentine had gone public with his frustration at being denied a new deal on the eve of the match â€“ with teammates Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch having recently put pen to paper on extensions.

Iraola was full of praise for both scorers.

â€œYes, lovely goal for him and from Dominik,â€ he said. â€œThey ran a lot. Alexis has been very smart â€“ I think it was a very cheap first yellow.

â€œThey were putting pressure to find the second one. He is a smart player and he could survive that.â€