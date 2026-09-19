King Kane nets 100th Bundesliga goal in record time as Bayern Munich rout Union Berlin

Harry Kane became the quickest player to hit 100 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich crushed Union Berlin 7-0 on Friday.

The England captain reached the landmark with the first of two goals on the night, slotting home from the penalty spot after 39 minutes.

Kane got to three figures in just 98 games, 31 games faster than anyone else.

Another magic milestone for Harry Kane! â­ The England captain becomes the quickest player to score 100 goals in Bundesliga history! ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ðŸ’¯ pic.twitter.com/tKOWYfE6Cl â€” Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 18, 2026

Strangely, he wasn't the star of the show as Michael Olise scored a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to eight in all competitions. The France international netted his first with a superb shot from outside the area, skipped round the goalkeeper to add a second and then netted another curling effort to complete his treble.

Jamal Musiala had earlier opened the scoring for Bayern with summer signing Ismael Saibari also getting on the scoresheet.

The win moved Bayern to the top the Bundesliga but they could be overtaken by both Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

Monaco surge to the Ligue 1 summit

Monaco are top of Ligue 1 after edging out Lens 2-1.

Jonathan Gradit's 84th-minute own goal proved decisive after Lens' Matthieu Udol had cancelled out Paris Brunner's opener.

In La Liga, Elche enjoyed their first win of the season with a remarkable 3-1 victory at Espanyol.

The visitors started the night at the foot of the table and even the most ardent Elche fan would have been fearing the worst when they had Federico Redondo sent off after just six minutes.

But two first-half goals from Fer Nino put them in charge. Victor Chust put through his own goal to give Espanyol hope but German Valera completed a wonderful night for Elche with their third with 12 minutes to go.