Brighton v Arsenal, Newcastle v Hull and more: clockwatch – live

Key events

Everton 1-0 Ipswich Town. Emersonn heads a Jack Clarke cross wide of the target. On the touchline, David Moyes wears the exasperated look of a man who wishes he could be anywhere else. Sunderland, Old Trafford, Real Sociedad, perhaps? The San Sebastian film festival is on, so there's that.

Brighton 1-0 Arsenal. Brighton's 125th-anniversary kit is lovely, isn't it? â€œI've just turned the telly on to watch Brighton v Arsenal and for a moment I thought it's the Azzurri wearing the 1970s World Cup kit,â€ writes Giovanni Cafagna. â€œHave I just said Italy playing at the World Cup? Surely not.â€

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Arsenal (Gross 31) So much for Arsenal getting back into the game at the Amex! Pascal Gross whips a curler off the post and in, and Brighton's 125th anniversary celebrations are going along swimmingly. Party time at Sussex by the sea. Pascal Gross fires in the opener! Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

It's not shaping up to be a banner day for Queens Park Rangers. Preston's Johnny Kenny has scored two goals â€“ the first after just 20 seconds â€“ while QPR's Dennis Cirkin has been given a straight red for a high lunge on Leo Leroy. Just the 26 minutes gone at Loftus Road.

Everton 1-0 Ipswich Town. Another chance for Ipswich, the lively Abdul Fatawu snaffling a loose Jarrad Branthwaite pass and attempting to embarrass Jordan Pickford from long distance. Pickford scampers back and puts a stop to that nonsense, tipping wide. Everton threatening to undo all of their good early work.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal. A penalty shout from the Arsenal support â€¦ but Bukayo Saka stumbled over his own feet, and doesn't make any claim himself. The in-form champs beginning to work their way into the game after a sluggish start.

As for St Mirren versus Dundee United â€¦ well, let Simon McMahon take the floor. â€œA dream start for United, goals inside the opening 12 minutes from Randall and Cameron putting the Tangerines two up. United fans en fÃªte already.â€

Everton 1-0 Ipswich Town. Another big save from Jordan Pickford. Abdul Fatawu meets a corner with a drive through a crowded box, but Pickford parries to deny Ipswich their equaliser.

Oxford have taken the lead against Cambridge in the University / Boat Race derby. Siriki DembÃ©lÃ© with the goal on 15 minutes. Some welcome good news for the Yellows after a fairly awkward week, it has to be said.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal. Brighton are enjoying their 125th birthday party so far. They're in the high-octane frame of mind that did for Manchester United's long half-time Old Trafford record during the week, and now they're pressing the champions of England back. No breakthrough, though. The Seagulls are wearing a special edition kit to mark 125 years of being Brighton. Photograph: James Marsh/Shutterstock

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Ipswich Town (Barry 11) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall turns provider again, but this time for his own team. Thierno Barry forces home his fifth goal of the season. Thierno Barry enjoys his moment. Photograph: Alex Dodd/Shutterstock

Everton 0-0 Ipswich. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ships possession clumsily to Emersonn, who is through â€¦ but is denied by Jordan Pickford. It should be 1-1 at the Hill Dickinson.

GOAL! Newcastle United 2-0 Hull City (Hall 7) Harvey Barnes tees another up, this time for Lewis Hall, who lashes home. Hull are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, but they've now got a job on if they're to keep hold of that unlikely record. Lewis Hall strikes to make it two for Toon! Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Everton 0-0 Ipswich Town. Everton start quickly, and Brennan Johnson makes himself some space with a cute spin before bundling his shot wide.

GOAL! Newcastle United 1-0 Hull City (Willock 3) Harvey Barnes tees up Joe Willock, who laces Newcastle into an early lead at St James' Park. Exactly what the Toon needed after their undressing at Elland Road. Joe Willock on the mark at St James' Park. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Early-game postbag. â€œAfter missing three matches due to illness, Dundee United manager â€˜Super' Jim Goodwin is back in the dugout for this afternoon's trip to Paisley to face St Mirren. United fell to 11th in the table after midweek wins for Falkirk, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, but only five points behind their hosts who are fourth. United could conceivably finish the day bottom of the table, or in the top six. The other three o'clock kick offs are Dundee v Motherwell, St. Johnstone v Falkirk, and managerless Hibs v Aberdeen. Crisis club Celtic face crisis club Rangers tomorrowâ€ â€“ Simon McMahon â€œI'm an Evertonian, so I'd be backing the Toffees in any case, but a win today would bring extra joy because it just might give Ed Sheeran the terrible, no good, very bad Saturday he so richly and cravenly deservesâ€ â€“ Michael Weller

It's kick-off time! Play it, Mr Alpert. Dig that sweet, sweet xylophone.

The Premier League table. As it stands, going into phase three (of six) of matchday five. I think that's correct.

It's Brighton & Hove Albion's 125th birthday today! Well, sort of. The club were formed as Brighton & Hove United on 24 June 1901, in the Seven Stars pub, but quickly changed their name, and played their first game on 21 September that year. Which explains why their 125th anniversary celebrations are being held today, the closest home game to that date. So we're two days or three months off, depending on which way you look at it, and if you're so pedantically disposed. But that's not really the point. The club and its fans have been celebrating the fact all year, and here's Ed Aarons on a new play that charts the ups and downs and ups of being a Seagull. Enjoy the party, everyone. It's party time on the south coast. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

FULL TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Aston Villa. Villa restart, then the whistle goes for the end of the game. The smattering of Spurs fans still in the ground boo, Roberto De Zerbi disappears down the tunnel quicksmart, and the stadium equally quickly falls into bemused silence. The Villa fans making some noise, but a lot of home fans stunned at the latest of Tottenham's many humiliations on their own turf. This season was supposed to be a new beginning. Right now, it's the same old, same old. Daniel Gallen has all the reaction.

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Aston Villa (van Hecke 90+8). Andy Robertson swings a free kick in from the left. Jan Paul van Hecke plants a header across Zion Suzuki and into the bottom left. But it's too late, because â€¦

The other two games in the Championship have finished. The full-time scores of the three early kick-offs, then â€¦ Cardiff City 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Millwall 2-2 West Ham United

Stoke City 2-1 Sheffield United

FULL TIME: Millwall 2-2 West Ham United. The game that neither side wanted to lose ends with that box ticked, if nothing else. Millwall would probably have taken this at the start of play; West Ham would certainly have settled for it when two down at the break. More will surely be written, not least about Millwall keeper Filip Marschall accusing Hammers striker Taty Castellanos of spitting at/on him. Anon.

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Aston Villa (Gallagher 86). Another 86th-minute goal for a Gallagher â€¦ Conor this time. Which means Spurs have finally scored a Premier League goal after nearly five-matches-worth of asking! Although it might be an own goal, Matty Cash having touched the ball last. Not 100 percent anyone involved with Spurs will care too much either way right now.

GOAL! Stoke City 2-1 Sheffield United (Gallagher 86). Stoke have turned it around late, Sam Gallagher doing the business with full-time looming.

RED CARD: Millwall 2-2 West Ham United. On the halfway line, Mohamadou KantÃ© dallies over a simple pass upfield. He's the last man, so allowing himself to be charged down by Kyrell Lisbie is a disaster. The Millwall striker tears clear. KantÃ© has no option but to take one for the team, hauling Lisbie down and earning himself a red card. There will be five additional minutes at the very least.

Meanwhile in N17, Aston Villa's Emiliano BuendÃ­a has just planted a pearler into the top-left corner of the Tottenham Hotspur net. It follows earlier goals from Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson, and Roberto De Zerbi's post-match interview is going to be appointment viewing. His coat on a shoogly peg. Daniel Gallan has the latest.

Newcastle v Hull team news Newcastle United: Hornicek, Murphy, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Steur, Lewis Miley, Barnes, Willock, Fernandez-Pardo, Wissa.

Subs: Pope, Schar, Bamba, Toure, Thompson, Pivas, Salia, Mason Miley, Mills. Hull City: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles, Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjerto-Dahl, McNair, Stroud, Gourna-Douath, Iroegbunam, Vaz, Cho. Newcastle make two changes after being routed 4-1 at Leeds on Monday. Sean Steur and Joe Willock replace Amar Dedic and Nico Gonzalez. Hull also swap out two players, following their 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Lucas Herrington and forward Sorba Thomas make their full Premier League debuts with Elliot Stroud stepping down and Nobel Mendy out due to concussion protocol.

GOAL! Stoke City 1-1 Sheffield United (McGlynn 78). Another leveller in the Championship, thanks to Jack McGlynn at the bet365.

GOAL! Millwall 2-2 West Ham United (Mavropanos 80). â€¦ and now West Ham are level! They get to take a corner this time. They take it short. Manor Solomon drops a shoulder to make space on the right, crosses long, and Konstantinos Mavropanos plants a header into the top left!

GOAL! Millwall 2-1 West Ham United (Kante 74). Mohamadou Kante drills a low shot into the bottom left from 25 yards, and it's game on at the New Den. It's not all good news for West Ham, though: Millwall keeper Filip Marschall has reportedly accused Hammers striker Taty Castellanos of spitting on him during a rules brouhaha. Marschall had held onto the ball for 11 seconds, so while everyone was arguing upfield, West Ham, referencing the new rules, took a corner and Pablo walked it into the empty net. But the referee didn't penalise Marschall, so no corner, no goal â€¦ and now this. Mohamadou KantÃ© scores for West Ham. Photograph: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

Everton v Ipswich team news Everton: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Keane, O'Brien, George, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham. Ipswich Town: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O'Shea, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke, Emersonn.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Flemming, Philogene-Bidace, Florentino, Greaves, Akpom, Nunez, Maeda. Everton make one change following the goalless draw at Tottenham. Jack Grealish replaces Tyrique George, who drops to the bench. Ipswich make two changes after their smash-and-grab win at Crystal Palace: Christian Walton and Abdoul Ouattara come in for Kjell Scherpen and Jacob Greaves.

GOAL! Cardiff City 3-1 Charlton Athletic (Moylan 61). Jack Moylan re-establishes Cardiff's two-goal cushion in the Welsh capital.

Brighton v Arsenal team news Brighton and Hove Albion: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli, Gross, Ayari, Gomez, Andres, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Rutter, David, Osman, Costinha, Svoboda, O'Riley, Yalcouye. Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman. Brighton make two changes to the side sent out to thrash Coventry 5-0 last weekend. Chema AndrÃ©s and Pascal Struijk come in for Malick YalcouyÃ©, who drops to the bench, and Lewis Dunk, who misses out altogether. Arsenal also make two changes following their last Premier League match, the 2-0 win at Sunderland: Gabriel MagalhÃ£es and JurriÃ«n Timber are in; Myles Lewis-Skelly drops to the bench, while Ben White is out injured.

â€¦ and of course in the Premier League, there's yet another debacle threatening to unfold at the Lane. Villa lead 1-0 going into the second half, and Daniel Gallen has all the details.

Elsewhere in the Championship, it's currently â€¦ Cardiff City 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Stoke City 0-1 Sheffield United Charlton went two up after just 26 minutes thanks to Jack Moylan and Yousef Salech, only for Tyreece Campbell to pull one back soon after. Sheffield United meanwhile have just gone into the lead thanks to Kalvin Phillips on 51 minutes. Sheffield United players race to congratulate Kalvin Phillips (far left) after his goal. Photograph: Bruce Rollinson/PA

There's a fairly big game going on in the Championship â€¦ â€¦ and it's HALF TIME: Millwall 2-0 West Ham United. Goals from Caleb Taylor on 16 minutes and Camiel Neghli on the strike of half-time, both coming as a result of West Ham's failure to deal with long throws from Lyndon Dykes. West Ham haven't won at Millwall since 1988, to be fair.