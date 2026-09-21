Jacquet and Alisson impress – player ratings for Bournemouth v Liverpool

Alisson: Made a great reaction save to deny Evanilson and was authoritative throughout. Integral to a crucial Liverpool clean sheet. 7

Ronald Araujo: Looks comfortable defensively at right-back and has had a solid start to life at Liverpool, but didn’t do much going forward. 6

Jeremy Jacquet: Another composed display. Made a naive challenge early on to foul Evanilson but responded well and made some great tackles. Good in possession too. Can look forward to joining up with France. 8

Virgil van Dijk: Solid again. Ensured Liverpool weren’t punished for a poor first half in attack and continues to be one of their most reliable players. 7

Milos Kerkez: One of three Liverpool changes from their goalless draw at Fulham. Struggled initially and was regularly targeted with the crossfield ball over his head but can’t fault him for his effort. Battled throughout. 6

Alexis Mac Allister: Did well to find space in midfield to open the game up after a slow start. Has had a positive start to life under Andoni Iraola. 6

Dominik Szoboszlai: Played with a real purpose. Had a free-kick that went just wide in the first half and was booked just after half-time but a typical Szoboszlai performance – bar a goal from outside the box. 6

Cody Gakpo: Started down the right flank and it was his quality that helped make Isak’s goal as he charged down the right and put in a dangerous ball that was ultimately converted by Isak. 7

Florian Wirtz: Another day when the German struggled, though he deserves credit for playing a part in the goal. His attempt was blocked by Hill and fell into the path of Isak. Has to do more. 5

Bradley Barcola: Threatened in phases with a deflected shot saved in the first half. It’s still early days but Liverpool want more from their marquee summer signing. 6

Alexander Isak: Had such a poor game initially with a wayward effort and cross that ballooned into the stands but, like a true striker, he was in the right place at the right time and made no mistake with his finish. Already scored more Premier League goals than he did last season. 7

Subs:

Munoz (on 72, Barcola): 5

Nyoni (on 72, Wirtz): 5

Gravenberch (on 81, Szoboszlai)

Koumas (on 81, Isak)

Subs not used: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Ngumoha.