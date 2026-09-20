Fulham v Manchester United as it happened: Updates and stats from Premier League draw

Manchester United will hope to end a miserable week on a high when they go to Fulham on Sunday.

United went down 1-0 at home derby rivals Manchester City last Sunday, despite playing for the majority of the game with a man advantage following Phil Foden's first-half dismissal.

That was followed by a 3-2 defeat against Brighton in the EFL Cup, representing the first time since 1976 that United had lost after holding a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford.

Those results have inevitably cranked up the pressure on Carrick, who worked wonders last season to guide United into the Champions League after a chaotic spell under Ruben Amorim.

But the former England midfielder called for calm ahead of Sunday's trip to Fulham.

He said: â€œWe've got to put things in perspective, it's not a catastrophe or a disaster, it's not the end of the world. We're not in a place where we have gone on an awful long run of horrific results.

â€œWe've lost a couple of games recently. We feel we've started and been in all the games we've played, we're not having a real struggle all the time. We've done a lot of good things, the belief comes from that. The good things we've done gets lost in the surrounding feeling but they don't get lost by us.â€

Carrick's Fulham counterpart Alvaro Arbeloa is also under scrutiny with his side third from bottom in the Premier League, although they did get their first point last weekend with an impressive goalless draw at Liverpool.

The former Real Madrid boss said: â€œEvery Premier League manager is under pressure, it's the same for every manager and it's not because [of] what comes from outside it's because you have to be really demanding from yourself.

â€œAll the managers, we want to win every weekend and for sure when you are a coach of a big team you are always under pressure but same for me because I need to win games. I think both teams will want to win the game on Sunday, so it's going to be a good battle.â€

Recent Form & Stats for Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead at home to Brighton in the EFL Cup in midweek. It was the first time since 1976 that a Red Devils side had thrown away a two-goal advantage to lose at Old Trafford

United have lost just once in their last 21 Premier League meetings with Fulham, going down 2-1 at Old Trafford in February 2024

Fulham are winless in their last 10 Premier League home games against United (D2 L8) since winning back-to-back matches against them at Craven Cottage in 2009

Fulham's attack has been toothless in 2026. Fulham have failed to score in 10 Premier League matches in 2026, more than any other side

Where to watch Fulham v Man United: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday at Craven Cottage. The match is live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. You can stream it on the Sky Go app.