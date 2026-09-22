Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City in race for Feyenoord defender

Feyenoord right back Givairo Read has caught the eye of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, while Manchester United are monitoring Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy and VÃ¥lerenga’s 15-year-old winger Gabriel Rajkovic. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Feyenoord right back Givairo Read could be on his way to the Premier League.Â ANP via Getty Images

– Liverpool are monitoring Feyenoord right back Givairo Read, but face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk. The 20-year-old Netherlands U21 international has registered four assists in seven Eredivisie appearances this season, with all three clubs continuing to track his progress following summer interest. A January move remains an option depending on formal approaches, after Nottingham Forest and AS Roma previously submitted offers of around â‚¬20 million that came to nothing.

– Manchester United are monitoring Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy as they assess attacking options ahead of January, TEAMtalk reports. The 30-year-old is being considered as an experienced option should Joshua Zirkzee depart, while United remain committed to Benjamin Å eÅ¡ko despite his recent injury issues. Dortmund are reluctant to let Guirassy leave, but his contract has than two years remaining, which could force their hand. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that United are targeting VÃ¥lerenga’s 15-year-old winger Gabriel Rajkovic as a replacement for JJ Gabriel.

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– Barcelona are monitoring Athletico Paranaense center back Arthur Dias, as per Mundo Deportivo. Barca’s head of scouting, JoÃ£o Amaral, reportedly watched the 19-year-old against Bahia, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and AtlÃ©tico Madrid also among his admirers. The left-footed defender, who earned a call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad, has a transfer value of around â‚¬30 million and after Spurs previously had a â‚¬21 million offer for 80% of his economic rights rejected.

– Tottenham Hotspur will not pursue a move for free-agent Mauro Icardi, Football Insider has revealed. The 33-year-old striker has been available since leaving Galatasaray in July, but Spurs are wary of his wage demands and lack of Premier League experience. Serie A is considered the likeliest destination for the former Sampdoria, Inter Milan and PSG star, with Lazio among several interested Italian clubs.

– Roma are interested in signing free-agent RaphaÃ«l Guerreiro, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The 32-year-old Portugal international left back has re-emerged as an option for manager Gian Piero Gasperini as a natural left-footed alternative on the flank, while Olympiacos are also interested in the former Bayern Munich defender.

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Other rumors

– Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel, 22, is on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea. (Caught Offside)

– Arsenal could launch a bid for Brentford forward Kevin Schade in January following his strong start to the season. (Ekrem Konur)

– Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is being monitored by Juventus, AC Milan, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad after a slow start to the season. (Caught Offside)

– Raphinha is keen to remain at Barcelona, with the club attempting to extend his contract beyond June 2028 and only an intervention from a Saudi Pro League side could derail discussions. (AS)

– Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are monitoring the development of Club Nacional center back Mauro Coronel, 18, who is out of contract in December. (TEAMtalk)

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– Liverpool will look to Benfica right back Daniel Banjaqui, 18, if they don’t seal a â‚¬55 million permanent move for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo after his loan expires. (Anfield Watch)

– Chelsea are tracking the performances of 21-year-old forward Conrad Harder at sister-club Strasbourg ahead of a potential future move. (TEAMtalk)

– The Red Bull group and Spanish club Getafe are keen on signing Chilean U20 international midfielder Vicente Vargas. (Matteo Moretto)

– Newcastle United will target a young center back and a right-sided forward in the January transfer window and beyond. (iNews)

– A scout from Manchester City was present to watch FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt against rivals Benfica. (Sport Witness)

– Barcelona intend to insert a â‚¬500 million exit clause in midfielder Marc Bernal‘s new contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Premier League side Hull City are interested in Frosinone winger Giorgi Kvernadze. (Nicolo Schira)

– Union Berlin are exploring a move for former Real Madrid defender David Alaba, 34, who is currently a free agent. (Ekrem Konur)

– Midfielder Aleksandar StankoviÄ‡ may consider leaving Internazionale in January — potentially on loan — if his limited playing time continues. (Calciomercato)