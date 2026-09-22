England face the world champions as Klopp, Xavi and Zidane make bows: Five Nations League games to look out for

The new-look, three-week international break is here and while Premier League fans will be counting down the days until club football returns, there is plenty to keep an eye on across Europe.

The 2026/27 Nations League gets underway this week, with some huge fixtures taking place across League A. There are also plenty of intriguing storylines, from new managers taking charge to some heavyweight nations meeting early in the competition.

Here, 101 Great Goals are five games that should be firmly on the radar.

Netherlands vs Germany â€“ September 24

The Nations League gets off to a flying start with one of European football's biggest rivalries, as the Netherlands welcome Germany to Amsterdam.

It will also be the first competitive game in charge for both managers, with Jurgen Klopp beginning his Germany reign and Xavi HernÃ¡ndez taking charge of the Netherlands.

That alone makes this one impossible to ignore, particularly when you consider that neither nation have exactly thrived on the pitch in recent years, so there is plenty of pressure on both bosses to claim an early win.

Germany reached the semi-finals of the previous Nations League, while the Netherlands made it to the quarter-finals, and both will be looking to make a fast start this time around.

Portugal vs Wales â€“ September 24

Portugal begin their title defence against Wales in Lisbon, with Jorge Jesus' first task since becoming Selecao boss being to defend their Nations League crown.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the obvious headline, but Portugal have an abundance of attacking talent around him and will expect to control proceedings at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Wales, meanwhile, will be hoping to spoil the party and make a statement against the reigning Nations League champions, with Craig Bellamy hoping to eventually get Wales back at a major tournament once again.

It is a difficult opening assignment, but these are exactly the sort of fixtures that can provide a team with a huge boost if they can produce a result.

Italy vs Belgium â€“ September 25

A day later, Italy face Belgium in what should be another fascinating League A encounter.

Italy missed out on the 2026 World Cup, so there is plenty of attention on returning boss Roberto Mancini as he begins his second spell in charge of the Azzurri.

Belgium, meanwhile, arrive after reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Nations League.

With both sides looking to establish themselves in a new cycle, this feels like an important early test rather than simply another group-stage fixture.

England vs Spain â€“ September 26

Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice have all been ruled of our forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White have subsequently been called up and will join up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. â€” England (@England) September 21, 2026

England get their Nations League campaign underway with arguably the biggest fixture of the lot, as Spain visit Wembley.

The game will bring together two of Europe's heavyweight nations and provides England with an immediate test against the reigning world champions.

It also gives Thomas Tuchel's side the chance to begin to win over fans once again, with plenty of questions still hanging over the Three Lions' semi-final capitulation against Argentina in the United States.

There will be no shortage of quality on show, either, with a chance to see Real Madrid and Barcelona stars Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal go head-to-head, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White and Rio Ngumoha will hope to impress after being added to the squad since the World Cup.

Belgium vs France â€“ September 28

And just when the first batch of fixtures appears to be winding down, Belgium and France go head-to-head in Brussels.

France will be starting a new era under ZinÃ©dine Zidane, who takes charge of his first competitive match against Turkey earlier in the break, before facing Belgium three days later.

Belgium, meanwhile, could have already faced Italy by this point, meaning their opening Nations League schedule is anything but gentle.

It could be an early indicator of where both sides stand in League A, with two heavyweight squads going up against each other in what should be another cracking contest.