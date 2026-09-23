Crystal Palace full Europa League fixtures, results, confirmed squad and schedule 2026/27

Crystal Palace won the Conference League as England's sole representatives in the competition last season, beating Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the final.

That earned the Premier League side a place in the Europa League this time around, marking their second-ever campaign in major European competitions.

The Eagles will play eight initial games in the league phase of the Europa League, including trips to France, Turkiye, Poland and Austria.

Check out Crystal Palace's full results and squad for the 2026/27 Europa League, including their latest results.

Crystal Palace Europa League fixtures 2026/27

Here's how Palace's fixtures look.

Date Opponents Stage Result Sept 17, 2026 Lech Poznan (H) League phase W 4-0 Oct 15, 2026 Lyon (A) League phase Oct 22, 2026 Besiktas (A) League phase Nov 5, 2026 Hoffenheim (H) League phase Nov 26, 2026 Real Sociedad (H) League phase Dec 10, 2026 Jagiellonia (A) League phase Jan 21, 2027 Sparta Praha (H) League phase Jan 28, 2027 Salzburg (A) League phase

Crystal Palace Europa League schedule 2026/27

In a change from the previous group stage held until 2023/24, each team now plays eight matches in the league phase, all against different opponents.

The top eight sides in the table qualify automatically for the round of 16. The teams finishing in ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout phase play-off to reach the last 16.

Teams finishing 25th or lower are out of Europe for the season. If Palace progress beyond the league phase, the knockout-stage schedule looks like this.

Stage Date Knockout phase play-offs February 18 & 25 Round of 16 March 11 & 18 Quarter-finals April 8 & 15 Semi-finals April 29 & May 6 Final May 26

Crystal Palace Europa League squad 2026/27

This is Palace's List A Europa League squad registered for the league phase.

Position Players Goalkeepers Remi Matthews, Walter Benitez Defenders Tyrick Mitchell, Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, Honest Ahanor, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oscar Mingueza, Ben Chilwell Midfielders Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Jaydee Canvot, DarÃ­o Osorio, Quinten Timber Forwards Ismaila Sarr, Eddie Nketiah, Yeremy Pino, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Dwight McNeil, Anan Khalaili

List B submissions, comprised of players born after January 1, 2005 who have been eligible to play for the club for an uninterrupted period of two years since their 15th birthday, can also be made until midnight before each match.

The players on Palace's List B are denoted with an asterisk on their Europa League squad list.

Which English clubs are in the Europa League 2026/27?

Bournemouth and Sunderland qualified via their 2025/26 Premier League positions; Palace qualified by winning the 2025/26 Conference League.

The Cherries are making their first-ever appearance in European competition. The Black Cats are Europa League debutants.

When is the Europa League final?

The final takes place at Stadion Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, which is home to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Where to watch Palace in the Europa League: TV channel, live online stream

In the UK, matches are on TNT Sports and can be streamed through the HBO Max app.

Subscriptions start at Â£30.99 including Eurosport and entertainment and are available on a vast range of devices including smart TVs and gaming consoles.