Football gossip: Mitchell, Garnacho, Rice, Wirtz, Jeng, Endrick, Dias, Vinicius Jr, Ward-Prowse

Manchester United and Liverpool keen on Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, Aston Villa loan attacker Alejandro Garnacho on the radar of clubs in La Liga, while Bayern Munich fancy Morgan Gibbs-White.

Crystal Palace‘s English left-back Tyrick Mitchell, 27, is attracting growing interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (Teamtalk), external

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Alejandro Garnacho is being monitored by clubs in La Liga after struggling to make an impression at Villa Park following his summer loan switch from Chelsea. (Mail plus – subscription required), external

Julian Ward is set to be reappointed as Liverpool‘s sporting director. The 45-year-old will switch from his current role as Fenway Sports Group’s technical director to replace Richard Hughes in a position he previously held during the 2022-23 season. (The Athletic), external

Bayern Munich are interested in Nottingham Forest‘s England midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 26. (Talksport), external

Arsenal will use the September international break to finalise details over a new long-term contract for England midfielder Declan Rice, 27. (Football Transfers), external

The Gunners have the option to extend Rice’s current deal by 12 months but would like to tie him to a long-term deal in keeping with the club policy towards players seen as key by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. (Guardian), external

Liverpool remain firmly committed to bringing the best out of Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, 23, despite the player’s representatives being sounded out by Bayern Munich. (Teamtalk), external

Chelsea are tracking highly rated Gambian 15-year-old midfielder Adama Jeng with Bayern Munich, Benfica, Sporting and Paris FC also interested in the Samger FC youngster. (Mail plus – subscription required), external

AC Milan and Roma are keen on a loan deal for Real Madrid’s 20-year-old forward Endrick if Bernabeu president Florentino Perez is willing to let the Brazilian leave. (Calciomercato – in Italian), external

Barcelona have scouted Athletico Paranaense’s 19-year-old Brazilian Arthur Dias who was the subject of previous strong interest from Tottenham. (ESPN Brasil – in Portuguese), external

Arsenal came so close to signing Brazil forward Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid in the summer that the 26-year-old’s team-mates thought it was a foregone conclusion he would join the Gunners. (Cadena SER – in Spanish), external