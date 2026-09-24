Prediction: Slovenia vs Scotland

Slovenia and Scotland get their UEFA Nations League campaigns underway on Saturday afternoon when they meet at Stadion Stozice in League B Group 1.

The hosts are looking to halt a worrying run of results after a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign, while Scotland enter a new chapter under Sebastien Pocognoli following their participation at the 2026 World Cup.

Verdict: Draw

Best odds: 43/20

Bookmaker: 20bet

Slovenia

Slovenia arrive at the start of another Nations League campaign still searching for consistency after a difficult period on the international stage.

After preserving their place in League B by defeating Slovakia in the promotion/relegation playoffs in March 2025, optimism briefly returned thanks to back-to-back friendly victories. However, those encouraging signs quickly disappeared during World Cup qualification.

Slovenia failed to win any of their six qualifying matches, drawing four and losing two to finish third in their group, seven points adrift of playoff position. Their struggles have continued into 2026, with just one win from four friendly fixtures.

As a result, Saturday's opener represents an opportunity to reset and build confidence ahead of future qualification campaigns.

Team News

The biggest setback for the hosts is the absence of star striker Benjamin Sesko, who has withdrawn from the squad as he continues his recovery from a long-term shin injury. Without their leading forward, much of the attacking responsibility is expected to fall on Andraz Sporar.

Zan Vipotnik and Tomi Horvat are likely to support the striker from advanced midfield roles, while Jaka Bijol and Vanja Drkusic should form the core of Slovenia's defence.

Home advantage may be crucial given their recent struggles, and Slovenia will hope a positive start can ease some of the pressure that has developed around the national team.

Scotland

Scotland's recent story has been one of progress mixed with disappointment.

Unlike Slovenia, the Scots successfully qualified for the 2026 World Cup after finishing top of their qualifying group, winning five of seven matches to secure their place at the tournament.

However, a difficult World Cup group ultimately proved too much. Although Scotland defeated Haiti, losses to Morocco and Brazil ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Those results marked the end of Steve Clarke's tenure, with Sebastien Pocognoli appointed as his successor. The Belgian now takes charge of his first international fixture and will be eager to begin with a positive result.

Scotland have reasons to be optimistic heading into the clash. The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Slovenia, recording two wins and three draws during that sequence.

Team News

However, Pocognoli faces several important absences. Scott McTominay, Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland are all unavailable through injury, depriving Scotland of significant experience and attacking quality.

Those injuries could open the door for recently recalled Oli McBurnie to start alongside Robbie Ure in attack. John McGinn is expected to operate just behind the forwards and will likely be one of Scotland's key creative outlets.

Key Factors to Consider

Slovenia have won only one of their last 10 international matches.

The hosts failed to win a single World Cup qualifier.

Scotland qualified for the 2026 World Cup before exiting in the group stage.

Sebastien Pocognoli will take charge of his first match as Scotland manager.

Benjamin Sesko is unavailable for Slovenia through injury.

Scotland are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Slovenia.

Conclusion

Neither side enters the contest in perfect condition. Slovenia have struggled for results for an extended period, while Scotland are adjusting to life under a new manager and dealing with several key absences.

The hosts should benefit from playing in Ljubljana, but Scotland's recent record in this fixture and the fresh energy surrounding Pocognoli's appointment could help them remain competitive throughout.

With both teams possessing strengths and weaknesses, a closely fought encounter appears likely, and a draw may ultimately be the most fitting result in the opening match of their Nations League campaign.

Verdict: Draw

Best odds: 43/20

Bookmaker: 20bet