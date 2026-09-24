Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson to Star in The Parsifal Mosaic TV Show in the Works at Hulu, Legendary (EXCLUSIVE)

Sam Worthington and Sofia Carson are executive producing and attached to star in â€œThe Parsifal Mosaic,â€ a drama series based on Robert Ludlum's 1982 spy novel in development at Hulu.

The small screen adaptation hails from Legendary Entertainment and writer Wes Tooke, who served as showrunner on USA Network's â€œColonyâ€ and worked on Amazon's â€œJean-Claude Van Johnson.â€

The logline for â€œThe Parsifal Mosaicâ€ reads, â€œAfter years of dangerous field work for the CIA, Michael Havelock (Worthington) is ready to get out of the game when he learns that his partner Jenna Karas (Carson) â€” secretly the love of his life â€” has betrayed him, and begins unravelling a powerful conspiracy that reaches around the globe.â€

A film adaptation of â€œThe Parsifal Mosaicâ€ was announced to be in development at Universal Pictures in 2009, with Ron Howard attached to direct. A few years later, Zhang Yimou was in talks to direct, but the project ultimately failed to take off.

Tooke executive produces the new series adaptation alongside Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner of Captivate Entertainment, director Seth Gordon and stars Worthington and Carson.

Worthington is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller Gellman Meigs & Fox. Carson is repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

Tooke's reps are Sam Warren, Matt Rosen (Untitled), Chris Smith, Joe Cohen, Lauren Fox, PJ Picon, Scott Henderson (CAA), and Jonathan Shikora (Lichter Grossman Nichols Feldman Rogal Shikora & Clark). And Gordon is repped by WME, Brillstein, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, LLP.