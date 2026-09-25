Tip of the Day: Zidane to get off the mark and Mancini to make losing return

There are some more European heavyweights in action tonight as the UEFA Nations League continues, giving us some compelling options for the Tip of the Day.

France begin a new era under Zinedine Zidane as he takes over from Didier Deschamps, who said farewell to Les Bleus following a decorated 14-year spell after their semi-final exit at the World Cup.

Zidane's men are second favourites to win the Nations League behind world champions Spain, and they are odds-on at 1/3 to start with a win away at Turkey.

Given Turkey's dismal performance at the World Cup, a France victory is an easy selection.

The most compelling Nations League clash on Friday's fixture list sees Italy host Belgium.

Roberto Mancini is back for a second spell in charge, with Italy having missed out on a third successive World Cup as Gennaro Gattuso failed to steer them to qualification.

Mancini, who led Italy to glory in Euro 2020, has a difficult start, the Azzurri drawn into the same Nations League group as France and Turkey as well as Belgium.

Belgium are also beginning a new era under Mark van Bommel following Rudi Garcia's departure, but we're going with a Red Devils side that reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup to claim the points against an Italy team lacking star quality.

Van Bommel's men are priced at 21/10, good value for a side that has fared much better than Italy in competitive fixtures in recent times.

Finally, we're going with a risky move to round off this treble by backing the early kick-off.

Georgia get the night's action underway at 5:00pm UK time when they host Northern Ireland in Nations League B.

Though they didn't come close to matching the heights of Euro 2024 as they failed to qualify for the World Cup, a Georgia squad led by captain Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze should have more than enough to see off Michael O'Neill's visitors.

Priced at 4/5, we're backing a home win in Tbilisi.

Our three-leg treble (odds are from bet365 and correct as of 10am on September 25)

Georgia to beat Northern Ireland @ 4/5

Belgium to beat Italy @ 21/10

France to beat Turkey @ 1/3

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