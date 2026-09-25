Portugal v Wales: Teams confirmed for Nations League clash

Portugal host Wales in the Nations League as the sides meet for the first time since the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal that night on the way to victory in the tournament and the veteran is still going strong at the age of 41.

Wales were unbeaten in the Nations League in 2024-25 and have been promoted as a result.

Portugal are the reigning champions after beating Spain in the final last time out.

Here's how they line up.

Portugal team news

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 29 goals in 33 appearances under new Portugal manager Jorge Jesus for Al Nassr in the 2025-26 campaign, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.

He starts in attack as Porto's keeper Diogo Costa gets the nod in goal. Chelsea's Pedro Neto starts as does Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, RÃºben Dias, Renato Veiga, JoÃ£o Cancelo, RÃºben Neves, Pedro Neto, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, JoÃ£o FÃ©lix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Wales team news

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, defenders Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor, midfielder Rubin Colwill and forwards Nathan Broadhead, Harry Wilson and Isaak Davies are injured for Wales.

Danny Ward starts in goal while Ben Davies takes the armband.

Midfielder Jordan James, who is on loan to Wolves from Rennes, returns to the side.

Wales XI: Danny Ward, Jay Dasilva, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Josh Sheehan, Jordan James, David Brooks, Brennan Johnson, Lewis Koumas

Where to watch Portugal v Wales: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Thursday is at 19:45 BST (14:45 ET / 11:45 PT). In the UK, live TV coverage is on BBC One Wales, BBC Two and S4C.

Streaming on a vast range of devices is available through the BBC iPlayer app and BBC Sport website, as well as S4C Online.

For worldwide broadcast details, visit UEFA's Nations League international broadcasters.