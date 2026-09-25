Prediction: Israel vs Ireland

Two camps who are looking to put a maiden Nations League point on the board, Israel and Ireland will meet in Hungary on Sunday night.

With a stacked schedule from across the continent pencilled in this weekend, there are plenty of attractive betting promotions available.

Verdict: Draw

Best Odds: 12/5

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

Israel

Starting with Israel, suffering late frustration away at Austria in midweek as they opened their Nations League adventure with a 3-1 defeat, Israel have drastically failed to find any kind of fluidity over recent times. Falling short in their World Cup qualifying campaign last year, Ran Ben-Shimon's side have recorded consecutive competitive wins on just a single occasion since back in June 2024. Facing what could already be a reals six-pointer when they travel to Hungary on Sunday night, Isreal are also searching for some essential defensive grit. In fact, the one-time Cyprus boss has seen his squad muster a single clean sheet from any of their last nine straight competitive showdowns across all competitions â€“ a run that stems back almost two years.

Israel Team News

Shown a dramatic red card just moments after bagging a consolation strike against Austria in midweek, Colorado Rapids youngster Sayed Abu Farkhi will miss out through suspension on Sunday night. Making a permanent switch from Germany giants Bayern Munich this year, Southampton goalkeeper Daniel Peretz will start between the sticks.

Arriving at Championship title contenders West Ham over the summer, ex-Tottenham star Manor Solomon could play a leading role in the final third. New big-money Crystal Palace recruit Anan Khalaili will also feature this weekend.

Ireland

As for Ireland, while the Greens might have eventually clung to their League B status last year, it appears that Heimir Hallgrimsson's men are destined for another stern examination this time around. Opening their Nations League adventure with a toothless performance on foreign soil as they eventually slumped to a 1-0 loss against Kosovo, the former Jamaica boss knows that stability is key going forward. Although Ireland might have suffered just a sole competitive defeat within 90 minutes over the past 11 months, they are searching for a crucial clinical edge in the final third. Signing off their summer fixtures with a 1-1 stalemate against Canada in Quebec, Hallgrimsson's side have failed to bag more than a single strike in four of their previous five outings across all competitions.

Ireland Team News

In what was the biggest omission from Hallgrimsson's squad this month, Seamus Coleman was left out and won't play any part over the next fortnight. Veteran Robbie Brady is absent as he is also searching for a new club, while skipper Nathan Collins is missing through injury.

All dealing with respective injury issues, Ireland will also be unable to call upon the likes of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Burnley skipper Josh Cullen. Completing a big-money move to Spanish outfit Real Betis this summer, Troy Parrott will lead the line here.

Israel vs Ireland Key Factors to Consider

When Israel and Ireland last met for a showdown way back in June 2005, Sunday's opponents played out a 2-2 World Cup qualifying stalemate.

Ireland have failed to register more than a single strike in four of their last five appearances across all competitions.

Israel have recorded just a sole clean sheet from their previous nine competitive matchups.

The Whites have recorded consecutive competitive victories on just a single occasion since back in June 2023.

Each of Israel's last nine straight competitive appearances have finished with over 2.5 goals.

Conclusion

Two camps who are looking to put a maiden Nations League victory on the board this weekend, we could already be set for a real six-pointer on Sunday night. With Isreal and Ireland playing out a 2-2 stalemate when they last met way back in the summer of 2005, many are expecting what could be a fiery affair from Hungary this weekend. In a showdown that could see tempers quickly flare, all eyes will certainly fall on the Nagyerdei Stadion.

Verdict: Draw

Best Odds: 12/5

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

