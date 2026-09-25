Brobbey to be replaced in Netherlands squad after Sunderland striker injured in Germany draw

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey will be replaced in the Netherlands squad for their remaining fixtures during the international break after he was injured in their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Germany.

Brobbey was forced off in the 35th minute after pulling up with a non-contact injury, which allowed Germany to score a controversial opener as Felix Nmecha fired in while he lay on the turf.

Cody Gakpo earned a point for the Oranje with an injury-time equaliser, but Brobbey is now set to miss their three forthcoming fixtures â€” which see Xavi's men twice face Serbia and take on Greece away from home â€” with Sunderland facing a nervous wait to learn the extent of the injury.

Xavi did not divulge much detail speaking after the game, simply saying: â€œSomeone is joining [the squad], but we don't know who yet.â€

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from Sunderland read: â€œBrian Brobbey was forced off in the first half as the Netherlands secured a late point against Germany. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Brian.â€

Brobbey was pivotal to Sunderland's impressive performance on returning to the Premier League last season. After signing from Ajax, Brobbey scored seven goals as the Black Cats finished seventh in the table to secure a place in the Europa League.

He scored a hat-trick last Sunday as Sunderland lost an eight-goal thriller with leaders Manchester City 5-3.

That treble saw him become the first Premier League player to score a hat-trick for a losing side since Roque Santa Cruz for Blackburn Rovers in December, 2007.

A significant injury to their attacking focal point would leave Sunderland short of options up front. Wilson Isidor is the primary back-up to Brobbey and would be set for an extended run in the side if the problem is serious.

Sunderland return to action on October 10 when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris' men have taken four points from their opening five games.