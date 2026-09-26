France boss Zidane issues Kylian Mbappe knee injury update: Hes not good

New France boss Zinedine Zidane has strongly suggested he expects Kylian Mbappe to leave his Nations League squad with a knee injury sustained by the country's all-time top scorer during their opening victory in Turkey on Friday.

Real Madrid striker Mbappe collected Michael Olise's pass inside the box and drilled in the only goal of the game after 54 minutes, grimacing as the ball hit the net and making way for Desire Doue shortly afterwards

âš½ï¸ BUUUUUUT DE MBAPPÃ‰ ! ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡·ðŸ”¥ Le capitaine des Bleus ouvre le score et dÃ©livre la France ! ðŸ¤© ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡· Turquie 0-1 France ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· pic.twitter.com/QU1KfUv345 â€” TF1 (@TF1) September 25, 2026

â€œHe's not good,â€ Bleus legend Zidane told TF1 (via L'Equipe) after his first match in charge, which was the first of four Nations League games for the former champions until October 5.

â€œHe developed hyperextension in his knee from the shot. He had to come off. We're not going to take any risks. It's not very encouraging for him to be able to continue [with the squad].â€

Turkey vs France: Kylian Mbappe injury

With Madrid faltering in recent weeks, Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho now has an extra concern that his side could be without last season's Liga top scorer when they next play on October 10.

Madrid's defeat at Atleti last Sunday was their second in five games and has left them six points shy of leaders Barcelona at the start of Mourinho's second spell in charge.

Seven of the nine Madrid games Mbappe missed last season were because of knee issues, sitting out six weeks already during 2026.

What's next? France Nations League fixtures

France are next in action on Monday.

Date Fixture BST start time ET PT Sept 28 Belgium vs France 19:45 14:45 11:45

For live coverage details around the world, visit UEFA's Nations League international broadcaster list.

Turkey vs France Nations League stats