Tracking the noreaster: Millions brace for this weekends powerful storm

Millions in the Northeast are bracing for a powerful nor’easter set to bring pounding rain and strong winds to the region through the weekend.

The nor’easter could also cause power outages and could spark flight disruptions along the Northeast coast.

The storm has canceled Ed Sheeran’s weekend concerts at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. The Global Citizen Festival in New York City and Oceans Calling, a music festival in Ocean City, Maryland, have also been canceled.

John Garrisi and Gaige Graf move an outdoor table away from the shorefront during the early stages of a nor’easter storm, Sept. 25, 2026, in Gloucester, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and Westchester and is urging residents to “take this storm seriously.”

In New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherill declared a state of emergency across eight counties expected to bear the brunt from the severe weather — Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem counties.

Chuck and Teresa Palmieri move lawn furniture to a safe location at a relative’s seaside property as the Atlantic Ocean kicks up surf during the early stages of a nor’easter storm, Sept. 25, 2026, in Gloucester, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo

“Starting tonight, this nor'easter is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, significant coastal flooding, and resulting beach erosion, with these eight counties facing the greatest risk,” Sherill said.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Waves:

The storm is bringing massive waves for days, which will cause significant beach erosion.

Brenda Malloy enjoys a nor’easter storm, Sept. 25, 2026, in Gloucester, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo

Waves up to 19 feet have been recorded already along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Waves up to 12 feet are possible from the Outer Banks to the New Jersey shore through Saturday, and along the New England coast through Sunday. Â Â

Coastal flood alerts are in effect from the Outer Banks to Maine, as some areas will see flood inundation up to 3 feet above normal levels. Â

Surfers take advantage of large waves along Rockaway Beach as a Nor’easter heads into the New York City area, September 25, 2026. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Winds:

Strong winds are also a major threat as the nor’easter moves north.

The Jersey Shore, Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts are under a high wind warning from Friday night to Sunday, with dangerous gusts up to 60 mph possible.

The Jersey Shore is under a high wind warning from Friday night to Sunday, with dangerous gusts up to 60 mph possible.

New York City could see wind gusts of 40-to-50 mph Friday night through Sunday. Â

Tracking the nor’easter. ABC News

Rain:

The rain will move in Saturday morning, falling from New Jersey to Massachusetts throughout the day.

The storm will reach peak strength on Saturday and then weaken slightly on Sunday as it stalls over New Jersey.

On Sunday, the rain will become more scattered, but still much of the day will be wet from Washington, D.C., to Maine.

Tracking the nor’easter. ABC News

Tracking the nor’easter. ABC News

The nor’easter will weaken on Monday as it slowly moves into New England, and then will die out on Tuesday. Â

The storm could bring 4-to-6 inches of rain to Boston, Rhode Island, coastal New Jersey and Long Island, New York, with a widespread 2-to-4 inches of rain from Delaware to Maine.

Isolated flash flooding is possible, but because this rain is falling over multiple days, widespread and significant flash flooding is unlikely. Â

Rain accumulation though Monday. ABC News

Nor’easters get their name because winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast. These storms may occur at any time of year but are most frequent and most violent between September and April.

Nor’easters nearly always bring precipitation in the form of heavy rain or snow, as well as gale-force winds, rough seas, and coastal flooding.