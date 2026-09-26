Nations League results today: Belgium win in Italy as Van Bommel beats Mancini

New Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel made an impressive start as the Red Devils won their Nations League opener against Italy in Rome.

The result marked a miserable return as Azzurri boss for Roberto Mancini, who guided his country to EURO 2020 glory before twice finishing third in the Nations League.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe was injured scoring the winning goal as France began their campaign by winning away to promoted Turkey.

Northern Ireland, Armenia, Ukraine, Montenegro and Sweden also won on the second night of action on Nations League matchday one.

Belgium vs Italy: Nations League joy for Van Bommel

In his first job since leaving Antwerp in 2024, former Netherlands international Van Bommel will have enjoyed the quality of his side's goals.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Mika Godts completed a mazy run by scoring the opener from inside the box at the Stadio Olimpico.

Benfica winger Dodi Lukebakio's goal was arguably even more spectacular in the 2-0 win, completing a lightning counter-attack by approaching the penalty area from near the halfway line, producing a flourish of trickery to keep the ball and striking from distance.

Full Nations League results: September 25 2026

In League B, Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scored either side of a reply from PSV's Dennis

Man as Sweden beat Romania 2-1 in Solna.

Danylo Sikan's first-half winner proved the only goal of the game as Ukraine defeated Hungary 1-0 in Budapest, where Oleksandr Nazarenko was sent off in the 92nd minute for the visitors.

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spurned a 65th-minute penalty before Shea Charles scored in the 99th minute of Northern Ireland's 1-0 win over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Despite prolific captain Robert Lewandowski leading the line for the hosts, Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina shared a 0-0 draw in Warsaw.

Georgii Arutiunian and Artur Garibyan's goals gave Armenia a 2-0 home win over Latvia in Group C, with Nikola Krstovic and Milutin Osmajic scoring as Montenegro came from behind to beat visitors Cyprus, who had led through Marcus Edwards.

Nations League fixtures: September 26 2026

Here's how Saturday's fixtures look.

League Fixture BST start time ET PT B Slovenia vs Scotland 14:00 09:00 06:00 C Iceland vs Estonia 17:00 12:00 09:00 C Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan 17:00 12:00 09:00 C San Marino vs Finland 17:00 12:00 09:00 C Bulgaria vs Luxembourg 17:00 12:00 09:00 A England vs Spain 19:45 14:45 11:45 C Albania vs Belarus 19:45 14:45 11:45 C Slovakia vs Moldova 19:45 14:45 11:45 B North Macedonia vs Switzerland 19:45 14:45 11:45 A Czechia vs Croatia 19:45 14:45 11:45

Where to watch the Nations League: TV channel, live online stream

Viewing information for the new season worldwide is available by checking UEFA's full list of Nations League broadcasters.