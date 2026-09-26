De la Fuente guarantees no complacency from world champions Spain

Luis De la Fuente has guaranteed “there will be no complacency” from his Spain side after becoming world champions.

Spain won their second World Cup after defeating Argentina in this summer’s showpiece, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

La Roja are unbeaten in each of their last 38 matches in all competitions (W29 D9), the longest ever streak by a European nation, ahead of their Nations League opener against England at Wembley Stadium.

De la Fuente, who signed a new contract in recent weeks, insists his side can still improve as they chase more glory on the international stage.

“I guarantee there will be no complacency,” said the Spain boss.

“I know these players; they want to keep winning and making history. It’s the only way to achieve our goals.

“The drive to improve must be constant, and this team has it. This match will demand our absolute best.

“What we’ve done so far isn’t enough, but this team has enormous room for improvement.”

Â Hi, London! We are here.#VamosEspaÃ±a | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/Kq8VtCUSci â€” SelecciÃ³n EspaÃ±ola Masculina de FÃºtbol (@SEFutbol) September 25, 2026

Spain have won six of their last nine meetings with England across all competitions (D1 L2), most recently winning 2-1 in the final of the 2024 European Championship.

Their last away game vs the Three Lions also ended 2-1, at Wembley in the Nations League in September 2018.

When asked why England seem to falter in big matches, unlike Spain, De la Fuente chose to speak about the threat posed by Thomas Tuchel’s side instead.

“I can only speak about what’s happening to us; I don’t know the inner workings of England,” added De la Fuente.

“They’re a great team, finalists in the last two European Championships and the World Cup. They’re third in the FIFA rankings. A footballing superpower.

“Spain always tries to rise to the occasion in important matches. The game at Wembley will be against a very difficult opponent.

“We’re currently in a moment of confidence and security, but any team can beat you, especially one like England.”