Mbappe leaves France camp after suffering tendon injury

Kylian Mbappe has left France’s camp following their 1-0 win over Turkiye in their Nations League opener through injury.

Zinedine Zidane made a winning start to life as France’s head coach, with Mbappe scoring the only goal of the game nine minutes into the second half.

However, he pulled up immediately after scoring and was taken off the pitch within five minutes, having received treatment, seemingly with a knee problem.

Mbappe scored his 12th goal for France in 2026, equalling the highest total for a Les Bleus player in a single calendar year in the 21st century (also Mbappe with 12 in 2022).

He will not play any further part in this extended international break, however, with France confirming on social media that “he is suffering from a tendon injury and will return to [Real] Madrid for treatment”.

Asked about Mbappe’s situation shortly after the victory, Zidane told TF1: “It’s not going well, unfortunately.

“I think he’ll have to go back. We’re not going to take any risks. He developed hypertension in his knee during the shot.

“It’s not exactly encouraging for him to be able to continue.”

Sur sa frappe victorieuse, Kylian MbappÃ© s'est blessÃ© au genou. Il souffre d'une lÃ©sion tendineuse et est forfait pour la suite du rassemblement. Bon rÃ©tablissement Kylian pic.twitter.com/S3YV9oscSO â€” Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) September 25, 2026

Zidane is the first coach to win his first match in charge of France since Aime Jacquet against Italy in 1994 (D4 L1).

France sit second in Group A1, only behind their next opponents, Belgium, on goal difference.

But Zidane was thrilled to get off the mark with three points.

“It’s very emotional. It’s a successful debut,” he added.

“It’s not easy to come and play in Turkiye, with such a complicated atmosphere. We played the game we needed to.

“We played well; we pressed them high up the pitch. I saw a lot of interesting things even though we’ve only had three and a half training sessions.

“It’s encouraging. I’m happy with what they did. It was good to see everyone.”

As for Turkiye, they were in the game throughout and had their chances to get on the scoresheet, with Ismail Yuksek’s unmarked diving header forcing a superb save out of Mike Maignan.

They had 12 shots, like France, and only had a marginally smaller expected goals tally (1.1 xG to Les Bleus’Â 1.2).

“I am proud; it’s a shame we were unable to leave the field with a positive result,” head coach Vincenzo Montella told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was an incredible performance, one of our best, especially considering who we were up against.

“We knew that you cannot afford even half a mistake against sides like this, but I thought we had our chances too, and it was a very even game.

“I saw a great team spirit, and that is something we need to carry with us into the next matches. It won’t be easy to recover physically and mentally so quickly, so we need that spirit first and foremost.

“I feel sorry for my lads, because they really did give it their all.”