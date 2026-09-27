Van Bommel relishing clash against special Zidane and France

Mark van Bommel is relishing the chance to do battle with Zinedine Zidane and France as he prepares to build on Belgium’s strong start to their Nations League campaign.Â

Belgium began life under Van Bommel with a 2-0 win at theÂ Stadio Olimpico against Italy, withÂ Mika Godts andÂ Dodi Lukebakio scoring in either half for the Red Devils.Â

The result saw Italy lose a home match while concedingÂ two goals without scoring for only the second time in the last 40 years, following a defeat to Croatia in August 2006.

It was the perfect start for Van Bommel, who replacedÂ Rudi Garcia following the World Cup, but his early tenure is set to face its sternest test at theÂ Stade Roi Baudouin.Â

France, also under new management with Zidane, made a winning start to their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Turkiye, with Kylian Mbappe on target.Â

Mbappe has since been ruled out of the clash with Belgium after being diagnosed with hyperextension in his left knee, something Van Bommel was disappointed to hear.Â

“It is special to coach against someone â€‹like that,” Van Bommel said.Â “He was an exceptional footballer and I played against him once, with â€‹Barcelona against Real Madrid.

“If a dribbling move is named after you, then you must have done pretty well. â€ŒAs â a coach too, of course. He is a good coach, that’s clear.

“I think it’s a shame that Mbappe isn’t there, because you always want to have the best footballers playing against you.

“I don’t know exactly what injury he has, but I would have liked him to be there.”

Recharge.Â pic.twitter.com/DsMQHXcXVD â€” Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) September 26, 2026

Belgium were deserving of their win against Italy, finishing with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.76 from their 19 shots to the Azzurri’s 1.7 from their 21 attempts.Â

And Van Bommel wants to see his Belgium team maintain the attacking approach they showed against Roberto Mancini’s side.

“I started [my â€‹coaching tenure]Â last Monday by emphasising intensity and willingness to work,” Van Bommel added.

“The idea has to remain the same. Of course, you â have to take the quality of the opponent into account, but that does not change our â€‹style of play.

“If you are beaten in a situation, that’s not a problem. As long as â€‹everyone knows what they have to do.”

Following their clash with France, Belgium face Turkiye at home before concluding the international break against Zidane’s side again at theÂ Stade de France on October 5.Â