Florida jumps to highest ranking since 2020 as Texas solidifies grip on No. 1

Florida made a massive jump in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday and landed in the top 10 for the first time in five years while four teams joined the rankings in a major shuffle.

The Gators’ 24-point win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss under first-year coach Jon Sumrall on Saturday earned them a 13-rung promotion to No. 8, their highest ranking since 2020 and first top-10 appearance since 2021.

Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame continued to hold the top three spots, Miami was a season-high No. 4, and Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 5. Indiana, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and BYU completed the top 10.

The Longhorns received 62 first-place votes from the media voting panel, four more than last week, after they held off Tennessee 20-17 in their first road game.

Georgia, coming off a convincing win over Oklahoma and outscoring opponents by an average of 41.5 points per game, got six first-place votes, double its number last week. Miami and Indiana each received one first-place vote.

School (1st) Rec. LW 1. Texas (62) 4-0 1 2. Georgia (6) 4-0 2 3. Notre Dame 4-0 3 4. Miami (1) 4-0 6 5. Ohio State 3-1 7 6. Indiana (1) 4-0 5 7. Alabama 4-0 8 8. Florida 4-0 21 9. Ole Miss 3-1 4 10. BYU 3-0 9 11. LSU 3-1 10 12. Texas Tech 4-0 11 13. Utah 4-0 15 14. Iowa 4-0 17 15. Oregon 3-1 20 16. Mississippi State 4-0 24 17. Tennessee 3-1 20 18. USC 4-1 12 19. Oklahoma State 3-1 NR 20. Houston 3-1 25 21. SMU 3-1 22 22. Boise State 3-1 NR 23. UCLA 4-0 NR 24. Kentucky 3-1 NR 25. Missouri 3-1 19

Mississippi State moved up eight spots to No. 16, its highest ranking in four years, for beating Missouri at home. Oregon was up five spots to No. 15 after winning on the road against USC. Houston also moved up five spots to No. 20 after winning at Georgia Southern.

No. 14 Iowa earned its highest ranking since 2021 for knocking off Michigan on the road on the final play of the game.

Seven ranked teams lost in Week 4, and four dropped out of the poll. Penn State took the biggest fall, going from No. 13 to unranked after losing to Wisconsin at home.

In and out

No. 19 Oklahoma State, which won at West Virginia for its third straight victory after losing 21 straight against FBS opponents, is ranked for the first time in two years.

No. 22 Boise State of the Pac-12 is the first Group of 6 team to crack the Top 25 this season. The Broncos’ 25-point win at Western Michigan was their third straight win after a narrow loss at Oregon. They hadn’t been ranked since the 2025 preseason poll.

No. 23 UCLA is 4-0 for the first time in four years after a 51-point road win over Maryland and is ranked for the first time in three years.

No. 24 Kentucky followed its win at Texas A&M with an easy victory at South Alabama to earn its first ranking since 2023.

In addition to Penn State, Michigan, Louisville and Texas A&M fell out of the Top 25.

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Poll points

â€¢ Florida’s rise was the biggest since LSU leaped 14 spots, from No. 25 to No. 11, on Sept. 4, 2018.

â€¢ The Big 12’s five ranked teams are the most since the conference had the same number ranked Oct. 26, 2025. It’s just the sixth time in the 2020s the Big 12 has had that many in the Top 25.

â€¢ Georgia is in the Top 25 for the 700th time, which is 10th-most all time.

â€¢ Alabama made its 300th straight appearance in the Top 25, the longest active streak and nearly double that of the next team (Georgia, 153).

Conference call

SEC (10 ranked teams): No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 11 LSU, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 17 Tennessee, No. 24 Kentucky, No. 25 Missouri

Big Ten (6): No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana, No. 14 Iowa, No. 15 Oregon, No. 18 USC, No. 23 UCLA

Big 12 (5): No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 13 Utah, No. 19 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Houston

ACC (2): No. 4 Miami, No. 21 SMU

Pac-12 (1): No. 22 Boise State

Independent (1): No. 3 Notre Dame

Ranked vs. ranked

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa: Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 when they last visited Kinnick Stadium in 2017, and the 55-24 loss killed their playoff hopes.

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State: Crimson Tide have won 16 straight in the series, and most of the games haven’t been close.

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri: Tigers have won past two meetings in Columbia, on a field goal with five seconds left in 2023 and on a 2-point conversion pass in overtime in 2021.