Turkey v Italy: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch



UEFA Nations League,

League A â€“ 2 UEFA Nations League,

TÃ¼rkiye

TUR

19:45

Italy

ITA Venue

Bursa BÃ¼yÃ¼kÅŸehir Stadyumu Referee

Michael Oliver

Italy manager Roberto Mancini will hope to get his second spell in charge back up to speed with a Nations League clash in Turkey.

Mancini's first game back in charge ended with a disappointing home defeat to Belgium in the week.

Turkey were also beaten by France so both sides are in need of the win.

Turkey coach Vincnenzo Montella scored three times for the Italian national team across 20 appearances in his playing career and will be looking to make an impact once again.

Turkey v Italy team news

Turkey goalkeeper Ugurkan Cakir was sent off against France so misses out.

Key men Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz â€“ who both play in Italy â€“ are also out.

Italy have Alex Bastoni back from suspension but Manuel Locatelli and Bryan Cristante are injured.

Expected line-ups for Turkey v Italy

Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci; Aydin, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kadioglu; Guler, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz

Italy: Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Tonali, Frattesi; Cambiaghi, P. Esposito, Raspadori

Where to watch Turkey v Italy

The match can be watched in the UK online with Amazon Prime Pay Per View. The match will cost Â£2.49.

Prediction