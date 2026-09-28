Turkey v Italy: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch

UEFA Nations League,
League A â€“ 2
TÃ¼rkiye
TUR
28/09/2026
19:45
Italy
ITA
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Venue
- Bursa BÃ¼yÃ¼kÅŸehir Stadyumu
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Referee
- Michael Oliver
Italy manager Roberto Mancini will hope to get his second spell in charge back up to speed with a Nations League clash in Turkey.
Mancini's first game back in charge ended with a disappointing home defeat to Belgium in the week.
Turkey were also beaten by France so both sides are in need of the win.
Turkey coach Vincnenzo Montella scored three times for the Italian national team across 20 appearances in his playing career and will be looking to make an impact once again.
Turkey v Italy team news
Turkey goalkeeper Ugurkan Cakir was sent off against France so misses out.
Key men Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz â€“ who both play in Italy â€“ are also out.
Italy have Alex Bastoni back from suspension but Manuel Locatelli and Bryan Cristante are injured.
Expected line-ups for Turkey v Italy
Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci; Aydin, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kadioglu; Guler, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz
Italy: Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Tonali, Frattesi; Cambiaghi, P. Esposito, Raspadori
Where to watch Turkey v Italy
The match can be watched in the UK online with Amazon Prime Pay Per View. The match will cost Â£2.49.
Prediction
TÃ¼rkiye
1 â€“ 1
Italy
Both sides are short on both form and key players making a score draw look likely