Cavan Sullivan: The 16-year-old US debutant primed for the Premier League

With a little over a year to go before he can officially join Manchester City, United States wonderkid Cavan Sullivan has taken his next step towards the big time.

At 16 years and 363 days, the Philadelphia Union midfielder became the fourth youngest player to play for the USA – starting Saturday’s 4-1 friendly win over Peru.

Ever since City moved to secure the future signing of a then 14-year-old Sullivan back in 2024, there has been plenty of intrigue around his progress, and hype to go with it.

It led to a level of expectation rarely seen around a young American player – reinforcing the sense that he might be the real deal.

Manchester City saw something in him and were willing to wait for that potential to be realised at senior level. His MLS team, Philadelphia Union, have also shown patience as they gradually introduced him to senior football.

His first run of regular starts for Union came as the 2026 MLS season resumed post-World Cup, and that first international call-up soon followed.

There is one complication, though – the ongoing news around his future club. He made his international debut the day after City were found guilty of breaking the majority of the 115 financial rules they were accused of breaching. The club are expected to appeal.