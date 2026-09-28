NFL Sunday round-up: Commanders stun Seahawks as Steelers beat Bengals in dramatic finish

A sensational Sunday of NFL action so far has seen the Washington Commanders condemn the Seattle Seahawks to their first defeat of the season with a shock victory.

Elsewhere, a late fumble saw the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Cleveland Browns staging another late comeback to secure a second straight victory.

Check out our round-up of all the action so far on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks 31â€“33 Washington Commanders

Washington ended Seattle's remarkable winning run with a dramatic 33â€“31 victory, handing the reigning Super Bowl champions their first defeat since November last year. Marcus Mariota stepped in admirably for the injured Jayden Daniels, throwing three touchdown passes, while Kain Medrano's 50-yard interception return provided another crucial score as the Commanders capitalised on three Seahawks turnovers.

Seattle had won 12 consecutive games, including their run to last season's Super Bowl title, but could not complete another comeback in Washington. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was outstanding despite the defeat, finishing with 10 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while also completing a short pass on a fourth-quarter trick play.

Pittsburgh Steelers 30â€“27 Cincinnati Bengals

Aaron Rodgers won the quarterback battle with Joe Burrow as Pittsburgh edged Cincinnati in a high-scoring AFC North contest. Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, including a crucial sequence involving a 47-yard catch-and-run by towering tight end Darnell Washington that set up Chris Boswell's go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining.

The Bengals had one final chance to answer, but Burrow was sacked by Derrick Harmon and fumbled, with rookie Sebastian Joseph-Day recovering for Pittsburgh. The result leaves both teams at 2â€“1.

Kansas City Chiefs 24â€“10 Miami Dolphins

Kansas City maintained its perfect start to the season, although the Chiefs were made to work harder than the final score suggests against Miami. Kenneth Walker III contributed a rushing touchdown and a score through the air, while Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes as the Chiefs moved to 3â€“0.

Miami struggled to generate enough momentum after De'Von Achane suffered a knee injury on the opening possession. Mahomes completed 20 of 24 attempts for 246 yards, with his 11-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce finally giving Kansas City enough breathing room.

Jacksonville Jaguars 35â€“6 New England Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars produced one of Sunday's most emphatic results, cruising past New England behind another impressive performance from Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback threw three touchdown passes, finding Josh Cameron, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, while Bhayshul Tuten added a rushing score.

Lawrence finished 19 of 29 for 182 yards and an interception, with Meyers contributing seven receptions for 64 yards. The Patriots' afternoon was compounded by another difficult outing for Drake Maye, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, taking his turnover tally to seven through the opening three games.

Detroit Lions 31â€“24 New York Jets

Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a three-touchdown performance as Detroit held off a late Jets challenge to improve to 2â€“1. Gibbs rushed for two scores and caught the decisive 11-yard touchdown with just 2:25 remaining, finishing with 99 rushing yards on 20 carries alongside seven catches for 65 yards.

New York still had an opportunity to respond, reaching the Detroit 28-yard line with enough time to make things interesting. However, quarterback Smith lost possession after being sacked by safety Chuck Clark, ending the Jets' hopes of forcing a late comeback.

Buffalo Bills 24â€“16 Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo survived a chaotic afternoon in Los Angeles despite committing five turnovers to remain unbeaten at 3â€“0. Josh Allen scored twice on the ground, including a one-yard touchdown with 7:35 left that finally put the Bills in front, before James Cook added a three-yard score four minutes later.

Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, while Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid also surrendered possession. The Chargers had a chance to stay alive when they reached the Buffalo 45, but the Bills' defence forced an incomplete pass from Justin Herbert on fourth down.

Cleveland Browns 21â€“18 Carolina Panthers

Cleveland produced another late comeback to defeat Carolina and move to 2â€“1. Deshaun Watson threw both of his touchdown passes to Harold Fannin Jr, including the decisive 14-yard strike with 1:48 remaining after the Panthers had briefly moved ahead.

Carolina had taken an 18â€“13 lead when John Metchie III caught an eight-yard touchdown from Bryce Young with 4:25 left. Cleveland responded with a 65-yard, eight-play drive, with Watson finding another gear late after struggling through the first three quarters.

Indianapolis Colts 19â€“17 Houston Texans

Spencer Shrader was the hero for Indianapolis, kicking four field goals and winning the game with a 53-yarder with just 16 seconds remaining. The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak against their AFC South rivals and ended a nine-game overall losing run stretching back into last season.

Daniel Jones completed 24 of 36 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, although he also threw an interception and lost two fumbles. Houston's Will Anderson Jr was a constant threat with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, but the Texans ultimately fell to 0â€“3.

New York Giants 12â€“7 Tennessee Titans

The Giants relied heavily on their running game to grind out a low-scoring victory over Tennessee in their first game without quarterback Jaxson Dart. The win moved New York to 2â€“1, but the result was overshadowed by an injury to star pass rusher Brian Burns.

Burns left midway through the fourth quarter after appearing to injure his right knee and had to be helped from the field. His status now becomes another major concern for a Giants team enjoying a promising start under head coach John Harbaugh, while Tennessee remains winless at 0â€“3.