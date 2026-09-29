Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool keen on Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid midfielder AurÃ©lien TchouamÃ©ni is still on the radar of Liverpool, while Internazionale are eyeing a January move for USMNT and Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.
Transfers home page | Men’s summer grades | Women’s grades
Trending rumors
– Liverpool have maintained contact with the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder AurÃ©lien TchouamÃ©ni despite the 26-year-old signing a new deal until 2031, according to TEAMtalk. While the Reds are not actively pursuing the France international right now, they could revive their interest if his role under JosÃ© Mourinho changes given he has only played three times so far this season. Madrid had reportedly been willing to listen to offers of around â‚¬80 million over the summer.
– Internazionale are eyeing a January move for USMNT and Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, according to Tuttosport. Inter scouts have been tracking the 26-year-old, who operates on the right side of Palace’s back three, as part of the club’s plan to bring in free agents. Richards’ contract expires in 2027 and he could bolster a defense already containing new arrivals Djed Spence and John Stones.
– Manchester City will refuse to allow striker Erling Haaland to leave on the cheap even if they face relegation as a result of their legal battle with the Premier League, reports Football Insider. Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are paying close attention to the 26-year-old’s situation, but City hold a strong negotiating position as his contract runs until 2034 with no relegation release clause.
– Chelsea remain interested in signing Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in January despite his â‚¬55 million deadline-day transfer collapsing, according to TEAMtalk. Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also tracking the 22-year-old Senegal international, who is keen on a January switch, though Monaco’s willingness to sanction his exit remains uncertain.
– BeÅŸiktaÅŸ president Serdal AdalÄ± has vowed to sign Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock in January, as per TalkSPORT. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and can agree to a pre-contract with overseas clubs in January, though he has featured regularly under new boss Matthias Jaissle this season.
Was Ã˜degaard wrong to criticise Silva’s tackle?
Other rumors
– Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking FC Porto right-back Alberto Costa, 22. (Caught Offside)
– Manchester United and Liverpool are scouting 16-year-old Gambian winger Alieu Saine at the WAFU Zone A Under-17 tournament, alongside Benfica and Celta Vigo. (Football Insider)
– Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. (Ekrem Konur)
– Bayern Munich will face major hurdles if they attempt to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who remains under contract until 2029. (TEAMtalk)
– AC Milan are preparing to intensify their pursuit of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde when the January transfer window opens. (Ekrem Konur)
– Le Havre and an unnamed Ligue 1 outfit have turned down the opportunity to sign 31-year-old free-agent winger Raheem Sterling following his exit from Feyenoord. (Foot Mercato)
– Corinthians are leading the chase among several Brazilian clubs to sign free-agent midfielder Renato Sanches. (Rudy Galetti)
– Serie B side Ascoli have opened talks with former Fiorentina full back Lorenzo Venuti. (NicolÃ² Schira)
– Free-agent left back Mitchel Bakker is joining NEC’s training camp during the international break following the termination of his Atalanta contract. (Voetbal International)
– Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is holding out for an approach from an underperforming top club before deciding on his next management role. (Telegraph)