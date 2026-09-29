Football gossip: Van Dijk, Olise, Pickford, Kounde, Shaw

Real Madrid are waiting for Virgil van Dijk to become a free agent, Bayern Munich offer Michael Olise a long-term contract and are eyeing Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, 35, as the Dutchman will become a free agent at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish), external

Bayern Munich are set to offer French striker Michael Olise a new contract until 2032, with the 24-year-old’s current deal expiring in 2029. (Bild – in German), external

However, the German club played down the prospect of signing Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 32. (TeamTalk), external

Crystal Palace and France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, 29, is a target for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their attacking options. (TeamTalk), external

United are also planning to offer new terms for English defender Luke Shaw, 31, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external

Bayern Munich are also eyeing a move for French defender Jules Kounde, 27, with the player starting the season out of favour at Barcelona (Sport – in Spanish, external)

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, 29, from Bayern Munich. (Sport – in Spanish, external)

Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, 36, is set to begin training with Bologna on Wednesday after his release from Inter Milan at the end of last season (Gianluca Di Marzio – in Italian, external)