Denmark v Portugal: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch



UEFA Nations League,

League A â€“ 3 UEFA Nations League,

Denmark

DEN

19:45

Portugal

POR Venue

Parken Stadium Referee

Mikola Balakin

Preview for Denmark v Portugal

Portugal visit Denmark in a UEFA Nations League fixture overshadowed by the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, Portugal's record goalscorer, has not trained after being dropped from the starting XI for Sunday's 2-1 win over Norway.

The Al-Nassr star was replaced in the starting XI by Goncalo Ramos and did not come off the bench to make an appearance as a substitute.

Ronaldo was visibly irritated and marched straight down the tunnel at the final whistle rather than joining his team-mates as they celebrated a fine win with the travelling supporters.

Coach Jorge Jesus conceded afterwards he told the 41-year-old he would come on at some point in the game, but reneged on that promise.

The fall-out has followed Portugal from Norway to Malmo, Sweden, where they have been training ahead of the trip to Copenhagen.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) explained Ronaldo was on a specific training programme and the Eleda Stadium did not have the necessary equipment. The FPF added that he would undergo an individual session at the team base.

It was subsequently reported that Jesus and Ronaldo have spoken to iron out any differences, but it remains to be seen if the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man will be involved at Parken.

Amid the focus on Ronaldo, Portugal have the chance to make it three wins from three in their defence of the Nations League crown they won for a second time in 2025.

They will face a Denmark side that bounced back from an opening defeat to Norway with a routine 2-0 win over Wales.

While they do not know if they will face Ronaldo from the start or at all, Denmark remain wary of the threat he poses as they aim to leapfrog Portugal in Group D.

Centre-back Joachim Andersen told a pre-match press conference: â€œHe's a player who reminds me a bit of [Erling] Haaland in some waysâ€”not the same speed, but the same aggressiveness and danger in the box.

â€œHe's really good at moving around. Maybe not quite as involved in the game as he used to be. But you just have to stay on your toes at all times and be ready in the box, because that's where he scores his goals and is most dangerous.â€

Denmark beat Portugal 1-0 at Parken in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-finals in 2025.

Despite losing the return leg 5-2, Andersen insists that result in the first leg has meaning as they look to repeat the feat.

â€œObviously, it gives us some confidence. It gives us belief,â€ he added.

â€œI think it was also one of our best gamesâ€”a game I think we should have won 3-0. That's something I hope we can go out and show we can do again.â€

The UEFA Nations League Table

League A â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 W

W 2

Norway 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L

W 3

Denmark 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 W

L 4

Wales 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation

Team News for Denmark v Portugal

Patrick Dorgu dropped out of the Denmark squad after suffering a hamstring injury.

Away from the unknown surrounding Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes should return for Portugal after missing the Norway game.

Expected line-ups for Denmark v Portugal

Denmark: Jorgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Daramy; Hojlund

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Felix, Ramos, Neto

Recent Form & Stats for Denmark v Portugal

Denmark have not lost at Parken since a 2-1 defeat to Spain in March last year.

However, they have won just four of their 17 games against Portugal (D2, L11).

Only four of Portugal's 11 wins over Denmark have come away from home.

Portugal's last win in Denmark was in a Euro 2016 qualifier in 2014, when Ronaldo scored the only goal in the 90th minute.

This fixture has never ended goalless, with the two draws both finishing 1-1.

Portugal's loss at Parken is the only defeat they have suffered in their last 10 Nations League games.

Where to Watch Denmark v Portugal: TV and online streams

Denmark v Portugal kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for the pay-per-view price of Â£2.49.

Prediction for Denmark v Portugal

Regardless of whether Ronaldo plays, goals should be expected in this one, and Denmark's record at Parken suggests they have a good chance of ending Portugal's perfect start.



Denmark

2 â€“ 2

Portugal

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