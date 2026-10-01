Betrayal, betrayal, betrayal: Ronaldo ally reveals why striker quit Portugal camp

A close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the striker left the Portugal camp having felt betrayed by coach Jorge Jesus.

Edu Aguirre, a Spanish journalist known to be close to the 41-year-old, made the claims on El Chiringuito last night â€“ not long after Ronaldo confirmed he was leaving the team hotel ahead of the Nations League game with Denmark in Copenhagen.

According to Aguirre, the situation had been brewing ever since Ronaldo had been named among the substitutes for Sunday's game in Norway. Jesus had promised to give him some minutes towards the end but then changed his mind due to the closeness of the match his side eventually won 2-1.

Ronaldo failed to train on Monday and Tuesday, prompting showdown talks with Jesus and Portugal Football Association (FPF) president Pedro ProenÃ§a.

Aguirre said: â€œThere was a meeting on Tuesday night, between the president of the Federation, Jorge Jesus and Cristiano. Jorge Jesus apologised for making Cristiano warm up for 30 minutes without coming on.

â€œAnd not only did he [Jesus] apologise in private, but he says he will also do it publicly. This was Jorge Jesus' promise to Cristiano Ronaldo.â€

Ronaldo exploded, claims Aguirre

Inevitably, Wednesday's press conference ahead of the Denmark game was full of questions relating to Ronaldo and Jesus struck a very different tone.

â€œJorge Jesus goes to the press conference and talks lies. That's why Cristiano exploded. Because he felt betrayed,â€ claimed Aguirre.

â€œJorge Jesus in private says that he was wrong and that he will apologise at the press conference. And then he talks to the press and says that he is in charge and that Cristiano is just another player. The situation surprised many people. Betrayal, betrayal, betrayal.â€

Jesus certainly struck an aggressive tone when addressing the media, insisting there were no special conditions for Ronaldo. He also said Goncalo Ramos, who replaced the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star against Norway â€“ and scored the winner, would get the nod against Denmark.

â€œIf I need [Ronaldo], he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't,â€ he said.

Ronaldo and Jesus worked together at Al-Nassr

The situation is a surprise given Ronaldo and Jesus worked in complete harmony last season as Al-Nassr won the Saudi Pro League.

But the question now remains: has Ronaldo played his final game for Portugal?

Before he departed Copenhagen on his private jet, he wrote on Instagram: â€œAfter the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp.

â€œIn due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself.

â€œNow is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception.â€

The FPF also released a statement, insisting the focus was now on the Nations League clash with Denmark and the return against Norway.

It read: â€Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members.

â€œThe entire delegation remains totally focussed on the national team's next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives.â€