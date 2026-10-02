Follow live: Braves taking control after Ozzie Albies' two-run homer extends Game 3 lead

The Atlanta Braves are the final team in the MLB division series!

After three wild-card series were settled in two games, the Braves’ intradivision showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies was the only action on wild-card Day 3 — and the Braves wasted no time staking their claim, going up 3-0 in the first inning, a lead they’d never relinquish.

Their reward? Joining the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres as wild-card winners — and a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series.

We’ve got you covered with all the action from Atlanta, plus our takeaways from the win.

Key links: Mega-preview | Bracket | Schedule

It was over when … Michael Harris II hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first. It wasn’t actually over then, but as the sellout crowd got into it and the Braves breathed a sigh of relief knowing they could pitch from ahead (both teams were patching together their pitching), it was hard to imagine the Phillies battling back. Aaron Nola was the Phillies’ biggest advantage going into the game, and they lost that edge with Harris’ swing.

Star that defined the game: It was 32-year-old left-hander Ray Kerr, who had 72â…” career big league innings before Thursday. He was an unheralded late bloomer who had Tommy John surgery in 2024 just as he was establishing himself as a big leaguer. He was unexpectedly tapped Thursday to be the opener and, relative to expectation, he absolutely dealt: 3â…“ IP, 0 R, 2 K. Kerr was up to the moment in the biggest spot of his career. — Kiley McDaniel

Top moments from Atlanta’s win

A big K from Chris Sale in relief

Chris Sale strikes out Bryce Harper! The Braves are 3 outs away from a trip to the NLDS ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/v3wE8wliWM â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Matt Olson gets another one for ATL

MATT OLSON’S TURN! pic.twitter.com/BdYARd5F5R â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Albies goes yard off Wheeler and it’s 5-0 Braves

OZZIE ALBIES! THE BRAVES ARE FLYING IN GAME 3! pic.twitter.com/rncAxpkV4Y â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

A postseason hero is born: 3â…“ scoreless innings for the Atlanta opener

Ray Kerr acknowledges the crowd as he exits to a rousing ovation ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/71o847DFZN â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

D-lightful. A pair of notable Braves’ defensive plays through the first four innings

The spin throw from Mauricio DubÃ³n

The pick from Matt Olson What a beautiful play by the @Braves defense! pic.twitter.com/fpAJ8LPwWx â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Grant Holmes had it handled the whole time ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/i26RJVRpHE â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Hammerin’ Harris! It’s 3-0 Braves

MICHAEL HARRIS II GOES YARD! Game 3 is off and running! pic.twitter.com/sdBOmZmCDd â€” MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Kerr K’s Harper en route to scoreless first