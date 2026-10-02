Judge reinstates Washington state US attorney fired by Trump

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a U.S. attorney from Western Washington who was fired by President Donald Trump in July to immediately be reinstated to the position, and is barring the Justice Department from again attempting to replace him.

The ruling from U.S. District judge Stanley Bastian is the latest escalation in the Trump administration’s battle with the judiciary over DOJ efforts to install U.S. attorneys around the country without Senate confirmation.

Federal judges appointed Rogoff to the post that oversees federal prosecutions in Seattle in July, and he was fired by President Trump through an email roughly an hour later.

Rogoff then filed suit citing similar cases around the country where the Trump administration had unsuccessfully sought to install attorneys and extend their service indefinitely, which judges appointed by both parties have ruled clearly violates the appointment statute.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House, Sept. 30, 2026, in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Justice Department said it disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal and seek a stay.

Judge Bastian ruled from the bench in Thursday’s proceeding granting Rogoff’s request for a preliminary injunction — and further enjoined Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Executive Office of the President from taking any further moves to effectuate his termination.