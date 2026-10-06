Prediction: Mexico vs Chile

Two camps who will sign off the extended international break in the early hours of Wednesday, Mexico will meet Chile in Los Angeles.

With Europe's elite domestic leagues set to make their respective returns this weekend, there are plenty of eye-catching betting promotions available.

Verdict: Mexico win

Best Odds: 4/7

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

Mexico

Starting with Mexico, eventually watching their iconic home World Cup adventure come to a Round of 16 end on July 6th as they fell to a rollercoaster 3-2 loss against England, many were wondering if the El Tricolor would show any signs of a hangover when making their return. Last seen over the weekend putting in a concerning display as they slumped to a 3-0 drumming against the United States, Rafael Marquez's new squad have now failed to win any of their previous four appearances across all competitions. Enduring their longest rut since back in November 2025, Mexico have the feel of a squad who are seeking a much-welcomed boost in Los Angeles. Showing some real issues during the extended international break, Marquez is also still waiting to put a maiden victory on the board since his appointment back in July.

Mexico Team News

Still working his way back to full fitness after eventually being forced to stay put at Championship outfit West Ham over the summer, Edson Alvarez has not been included in Mexico's squad this month. Shown a second-half red card against the USA on Sunday after coming off the bench, AZ Alkmaar defender Mateo Chavez Garcia will miss out through suspension here.

Completing a season-long switch to Portuguese giants Porto, AC Milan loanee Santiago Gimenez will be hoping to keep his spot leading the line. Arriving at Spanish icons Atletico Madrid back in July, 21-year-old Obed Vargas could be handed an immediate full recall.

Chile

As for Chile, while La Roja might have found themselves at the heart of an extended flurry on either side of opening 2025, Nicolas Cordova's camp have come crashing back down to earth over recent times. Last seen signing off September with an action-packed 4-2 defeat against the United States on foreign soil, the Reds have now lost four of their previous five appearances across all competitions. With a close-fought 2-1 victory against World Cup finalists D.R. Congo their only win since the end of March, Chile are also searching for some much-welcomed defensive stability. Enduring a public World Cup qualifying nightmare last year, Cordova's side once again find themselves pencilled in as a real underdog contender when they travel to Los Angeles in midweek.

Chile Team News

In what was certainly the biggest announcement from Cordova's squad last month, the record-breaking Alexis Sanchez has once again been overlooked. Left as an unused substitute over the weekend, Ipswich Town midfielder Marcelino Nunez should play some part in Los Angeles.

Completing a season-long return to Championship outfit Sheffield United over the summer, Ben Brereton Diaz will feature in the final third here. New Crystal Palace recruit Dario Osorio will also feature in midweek and looks set to earn a 28th international cap.

Mexico vs Chile Key Factors to Consider

When Mexico and Chile last met for a friendly showdown back in December 2021, Wednesday's opponents played out a 2-2 stalemate in Texas.

Mexico have failed to win any of their previous four appearances across all competitions (two defeats, two draws).

Chile have lost four of their previous five matchups across all formats.

La Roja have failed to muster a single clean sheet across all competitions so far this calendar year.

The last four meetings between Mexico and Chile have produced 16 goals at both ends of the pitch.

Conclusion

Enduring their longest rut of 2026 and last seen over the weekend putting in a concerning display as they slumped to a 3-0 drumming against the USA, Mexico have the feel of a squad seeking a much-welcomed boost. However, despite showing some post-World Cup issues, Marquez should be confident of finally claiming a maiden victory. Meeting a downbeat Chile squad who have now lost four of their previous five appearances across all competitions, Mexico will be desperate to sign off this month's extended intentional break with a flurry in Los Angeles.

Verdict: Mexico win

Best Odds: 4/7

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet