Eom Jisung: Swansea winger has strength to move on after alleged racial abuse

Vitor Matos says Eom Jisung has the strength to move on from the alleged racial abuse which marred Swansea City’s win at Millwall.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating after Swansea’s staff reported alleged abuse aimed at South Korea international Eom at The Den on Tuesday.

Matos says winger Eom, 24, “feels supported” at Swansea on the back of an incident that is “sad for everyone, either in football or in society”.

“You have a behaviour that unfortunately nowadays still happens in the world we live in,” the Swansea head coach said.

“We have a tool to fight against that. We used that [by reporting the allegation]; now he’s moving on.

“As an adult, he understands that he needs to speak about these situations. You complain about the situation, and you have the strength as well to move on – that’s how we should handle it.”

Matos reiterated that officials at Millwall “did really well to follow the protocol” after the alleged abuse was reported in the second half of Swansea’s 1-0 win, prompting a delay of around seven minutes before the game resumed.

When asked what he expects to come next, Matos added: “That all ways of investigating what happened come to a conclusion and then with that conclusion, hopefully everyone can be aware of that, and Millwall decide to do what they need to do in this kind of situation.”