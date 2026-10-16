Real Madrid demand immediate Tebas resignation over morally repugnant Goebbels comparison

Real Madrid have demanded the immediate resignation of LaLiga president Javier Tebas after he compared the club's communication strategy to that of Joseph Goebbels.

Tebas made the comments in a lengthy social media post on Friday, likening the approach of Madrid's hierarchy and the management of their in-house TV channel to the techniques employed by the Nazi propaganda minister.

He wrote: â€œReal Madrid's management directs an orchestra of mouthpieces and Real Madrid TV leads the singing.

â€œTheir score is always the same: select the plays that suit them, repeat the grievance, feed the suspicion, and point fingers at the enemies.

â€œThat method recalls propaganda mechanisms exploited by Goebbels, Nazi Germany's minister of propaganda: systematic repetition, construction of an enemy, and subordination of facts to the narrative.â€

Tebas insisted he was simply comparing the â€œpropaganda techniquesâ€ and â€œnot with an ideologyâ€.

But his remarks have predictably left Madrid furious, with the club making clear their belief that the comments should disqualify Tebas from holding his position as the boss of LaLiga and as vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

A statement from Madrid read: â€œIn response to the statements made by Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in which he compares the methods of the Real Madrid management to those employed by Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda of the Nazi regime, and points to Real Madrid TV as an instrument of this alleged strategy, Real Madrid C. F. declares the following:

â€œReal Madrid C. F. considers it absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone holding two positions of utmost responsibility in Spanish football resorts to a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its management, and its television. The clarification that he is not referring to Nazi ideology does not mitigate the deeply offensive, morally repugnant, and institutionally unworthy nature of his statements.

â€œThese statements constitute yet another episode in the repeated attacks by Javier Tebas against Real Madrid, its president, and its media outlets. It is unacceptable that he even takes advantage of questions, information, or opinions from journalists unrelated to the club to direct his accusations at us, attributing to us actions of third parties for which we bear no responsibility.

â€œIt is especially concerning that Tebas uses these statements to question the legitimate actions of Real Madrid and Real Madrid TV in relation to the Negreira case.

â€œIn light of the lack of response to the extraordinary seriousness of the Negreira case by the two institutions where Javier Tebas holds positions of utmost relevance, our club has had to approach UEFA directly to demand a full clarification of the payments made over the years by F. C. Barcelona to the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees and the adoption of necessary measures to ensure the integrity of competitions.

â€œReal Madrid also demands a comprehensive overhaul of the refereeing system and the federative structures of governance, management, supervision, and discipline, through the renewal of those who held positions of responsibility during that period.

â€œIt is particularly significant that Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, an organization that includes the Technical Committee of Referees, dedicates his efforts to discrediting Real Madrid instead of promoting, from his institutional responsibilities, the clarification of these extremely serious events and the necessary regeneration of Spanish football.

â€œJavier Tebas's repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect, and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities. His constant attacks on Real Madrid and those demanding transparency and regeneration represent, in our club's view, a genuine scourge for Spanish football.

â€œFor all these reasons, Real Madrid C. F. considers that the repeated statements and behaviors of Javier Tebas would be unacceptable in any European sports institution governed by principles of respect, neutrality, and integrity, and that they disqualify him institutionally from continuing to hold the positions he occupies.

â€œConsequently, Real Madrid C. F. demands his immediate resignation as president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

â€œReal Madrid C. F. will continue to defend its rights, its institutional prestige, the full clarification of the Negreira case, and the necessary regeneration of Spanish football.â€