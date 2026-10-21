MVP: MMA fighters should form a union over pay, says Michael Venom Page

ByPaul Battison
BBC Sport journalist
Michael ‘Venom’ Page says MMA fighters need to form a union and “move as one” if they want to secure better pay in the sport.
The 39-year-old signed a deal with Misfits Boxing earlier this month after leaving the UFC.
Page, better known as MVP, won five of his six bouts in the UFC after debuting in 2024 but was critical of the money its fighters earn, compared with top-level athletes in other sports.
After joining Misfits, where Page says he will earn “a lot more” than he did in the UFC, the Briton wants to use his platform to empower fellow fighters.
Page points to the Muhammad Ali Act – a 2000 US law designed to protect boxers’ rights and combat potential monopolies – as something which he’d like to replicate in MMA.
“It’s less about speaking out now, it’s more about forming a union and coming together. We have to move as one,” Page told BBC Sport.
“If all fighters said ‘we’re not gonna do it’, then UFC doesn’t exist. That’s the important thing for fighters to remember. It’s not just the machine of UFC, you guys are the nuts and bolts that help the machine move.
“A fighters union is what’s important – the Muhammad Ali Act is what has allowed boxers to be paid well and the same thing needs to happen in MMA.”
Fighter pay has been questioned by athletes and the media this year after boxer Conor Benn signed a reported Â£11m one-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing.
Zuffa Boxing is owned by UFC president Dana White, so critics have asked why the 57-year-old isn’t paying similar amounts to his MMA fighters under contract.
White has repeatedly defended fighter pay in the UFC, referencing the promotion’s Â£5.7bn broadcast deal with Paramount.
Last week, after criticism from UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, White pointed to the American signing a new contract in May.
Page says criticism like that of Strickland is “common” in the UFC, but most fighters don’t speak out in case of repercussions.
“You speak to other athletes and it’s a very common thing. Most people are not willing to say anything because it will affect them,” said Page.
“I feel if I don’t say anything, silence is going along with it and you’re part of the problem. But I also understand you have your own bills to pay, so I’m not against anyone that doesn’t either.
“If more people spoke out then they’d have to do something but it’s difficult if we’re not doing it as a unit, you can get ousted and other things can happen.”
Page says he is “excited” to box in Misfits, and discussions have taken place about incorporating MMA into the promotion, but his main goal is to create a healthier financial space for the younger generation.
“The aim is to get them well paid, well looked after and well treated in the MMA space and bring competition against other shows,” said Page.
“Which is good for fighters, it means they have alternative spaces to go to and they can negotiate better because of it.
“I see people in the UFC still struggling and I don’t think there’s another sport you can get to the top of your field and be struggling financially. I definitely want better for fighters.”
I loved UFC for the most part – Page
Despite his criticisms of fighter pay, Page says he “for the most part loved” his time in the UFC.
He praised the promotion’s staff, its Performance Institute – regarded as the gold standard among MMA training facilities – and its fans.
However, Page, who won all of his fights in the promotion by decision, faced criticism from fans over his lack of knockouts and admits he might have approached things differently in hindsight.
“I wish I could have done more with my performances, but overall I loved it,” he said.
“I think the game has slightly shifted. It’s not about who’s the most skilled anymore, it’s about guys who are willing to put themselves through hell and shave years off their life every single time they fight.
“If I was a bit more aware of that I would have shifted a little bit to try and compensate for that.”
Page says he’s aiming to make his debut in Misfits “in the first part of next year” but it has not been decided if it will be under boxing or MMA rules.
He mentioned former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Darren Till as interesting match-ups, but reiterated that no discussions about potential opponents have taken place yet.