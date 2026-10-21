The Glee Casts 50 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Gleeks: They walk among us. Even if you personally aren't aware of it, there is an unquantifiable population of people whose first thought when they hear a top 40 song from the past 50 years or so is: â€œThey sang this on Glee!â€œ
That goes even 11 years after the show ended, which only speaks to its cultural significance. After all that time, the original Glee cast still has the fourth-most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any act at press time, surpassed only by Drake, Taylor Swift and Future. There was also a time where even those three musical titans hadn't caught up to the Ryan Murphy-created juggernaut â€” and soon, they might have to start looking over their shoulders again.
That's because on Oct. 21, 2026, Glee announced that Disney+ and Hulu had greenlit a reboot of the show, which first premiered in 2009 on Fox, featuring a fresh script by Murphy and an unspecified amount of O.G. cast members set to return (including Lea Michele). More theatrical covers of both contemporary hits and classics â€” some of which may not have earned the title of â€œclassicâ€ back when Glee was airing, but are now as nostalgic as the older smashes Glee sang back in the day were then â€” are sure to come.
But first, Billboard is taking a look back at the chart successes Glee achieved in its first run, narrowing down 50 of the show cast's 207 total Hot 100 entries to date. Keep reading on for our rundown of the biggest Glee hits, featuring when they peaked and how high, listed from lowest to highest below.
Glee Cast's Biggest Billboard Hot 100 hits chart is based on actual performance on the weekly Billboard Hot 100. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted to account for different chart turnover rates over various periods.
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â€œ(I've Had) The Time of My Lifeâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 38
Peak Date: 12/18/2010
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â€œStop! In the Name of Love / Free Your Mindâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 38
Peak Date: 11/27/2010
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â€œListenâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 38
Peak Date: 10/9/2010
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â€œBlackbirdâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 37
Peak Date: 4/2/2011
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â€œFaithfullyâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 37
Peak Date: 6/26/2010
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â€œOne of Usâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 37
Peak Date: 10/23/2010
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â€œI Want to Hold Your Handâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 36
Peak Date: 10/23/2010
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â€œRaise Your Glassâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 36
Peak Date: 4/2/2011
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â€œHelloâ€ (feat. Jonathan Groff)
Chart Peak Position: No. 35
Peak Date: 5/1/2010
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â€œSweet Carolineâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 34
Peak Date: 11/7/2009
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â€œBills, Bills, Billsâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 44
Peak Date: 2/26/2011
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â€œLight Up the Worldâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 33
Peak Date: 6/11/2011
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â€œStart Me Up / Livin' on a Prayerâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 31
Peak Date: 11/27/2010
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â€œHalo / Walking on Sunshineâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 40
Peak Date: 10/24/2009
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â€œFridayâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 34
Peak Date: 5/28/2011
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â€œFireworkâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 34
Peak Date: 2/26/2011
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â€œHey, Soul Sisterâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 29
Peak Date: 12/18/2010
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â€œThriller / Heads Will Rollâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 38
Peak Date: 2/26/2011
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â€œGives You Hellâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 32
Peak Date: 5/1/2010
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â€œI Dreamed a Dreamâ€ (feat. Idina Menzel)
Chart Peak Position: No. 31
Peak Date: 6/5/2010
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â€œWithout Youâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 28
Peak Date: 2/4/2012
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â€œBillionaireâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 28
Peak Date: 10/9/2010
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â€œLuckyâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 27
Peak Date: 10/30/2010
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â€œRolling in the Deepâ€ (feat. Jonathan Groff)
Chart Peak Position: No. 29
Peak Date: 5/28/2011
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â€œThe Only Exceptionâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 26
Peak Date: 10/16/2010
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â€œIt's My Life / Confessions Part IIâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 30
Peak Date: 10/24/2009
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â€œLike a Prayerâ€ (feat. Jonathan Groff)
Chart Peak Position: No. 27
Peak Date: 5/8/2010
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â€œSomebody That I Used to Knowâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 26
Peak Date: 4/28/2012
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â€œDefying Gravityâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 31
Peak Date: 11/28/2009
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â€œSmooth Criminalâ€ (feat. 2Cellos)
Chart Peak Position: No. 26
Peak Date: 2/18/2012
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â€œDream Onâ€ (feat. Neil Patrick Harris)
Chart Peak Position: No. 26
Peak Date: 6/5/2010
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â€œTelephoneâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 23
Peak Date: 10/9/2010
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â€œMarry Youâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 32
Peak Date: 12/11/2010
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â€œDog Days Are Overâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 22
Peak Date: 12/18/2010
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â€œSomebody to Loveâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 28
Peak Date: 10/17/2009
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â€œI Feel Pretty / Unprettyâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 22
Peak Date: 5/14/2011
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â€œEmpire State of Mindâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 21
Peak Date: 10/9/2010
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â€œLandslideâ€ (feat. Gwyneth Paltrow)
Chart Peak Position: No. 23
Peak Date: 3/26/2011
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â€œJessie's Girlâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 23
Peak Date: 5/29/2010
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â€œToxicâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 16
Peak Date: 10/16/2010
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â€œPoker Faceâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 20
Peak Date: 6/12/2010
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â€œGet It Rightâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 16
Peak Date: 4/2/2011
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â€œTotal Eclipse of the Heartâ€ (feat. Jonathan Groff)
Chart Peak Position: No. 16
Peak Date: 5/22/2010
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â€œSinging in the Rain / Umbrellaâ€ (feat. Gwyneth Paltrow)
Chart Peak Position: No. 18
Peak Date: 12/4/2010
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â€œWe Are Youngâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 12
Peak Date: 12/24/2011
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â€œRumour Has It / Someone Like Youâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 11
Peak Date: 12/3/2011
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â€œForget Youâ€ (feat. Gwyneth Paltrow)
Chart Peak Position: No. 11
Peak Date: 12/4/2010
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â€œTeenage Dreamâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 8
Peak Date: 11/27/2010
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â€œLoser Like Meâ€
Chart Peak Position: No. 6
Peak Date: 4/2/2011
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â€œDon't Stop Believin’â€
Chart Peak Position: No. 4
Peak Date: 6/6/2009
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