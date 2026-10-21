The Glee Casts 50 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Gleeks: They walk among us. Even if you personally aren't aware of it, there is an unquantifiable population of people whose first thought when they hear a top 40 song from the past 50 years or so is: â€œThey sang this on Glee!â€œ

That goes even 11 years after the show ended, which only speaks to its cultural significance. After all that time, the original Glee cast still has the fourth-most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any act at press time, surpassed only by Drake, Taylor Swift and Future. There was also a time where even those three musical titans hadn't caught up to the Ryan Murphy-created juggernaut â€” and soon, they might have to start looking over their shoulders again.

That's because on Oct. 21, 2026, Glee announced that Disney+ and Hulu had greenlit a reboot of the show, which first premiered in 2009 on Fox, featuring a fresh script by Murphy and an unspecified amount of O.G. cast members set to return (including Lea Michele). More theatrical covers of both contemporary hits and classics â€” some of which may not have earned the title of â€œclassicâ€ back when Glee was airing, but are now as nostalgic as the older smashes Glee sang back in the day were then â€” are sure to come.

But first, Billboard is taking a look back at the chart successes Glee achieved in its first run, narrowing down 50 of the show cast's 207 total Hot 100 entries to date. Keep reading on for our rundown of the biggest Glee hits, featuring when they peaked and how high, listed from lowest to highest below.

Glee Cast's Biggest Billboard Hot 100 hits chart is based on actual performance on the weekly Billboard Hot 100. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted to account for different chart turnover rates over various periods.