Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after ACL injury vs Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt message of support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the winger suffered a serious knee injury during the Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Kvaratskhelia tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the match, leaving him facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ronaldo was among those to offer encouragement, sharing a personal message urging Kvaratskhelia to remain positive during one of the toughest periods of his career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner acknowledged the mental challenges that come with recovering from a serious injury, reminding Kvaratskhelia of the qualities that have brought him success.

â€œThe hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees,â€ Ronaldo wrote.

â€œI know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don't let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go.

â€œKeep that fire on. Your best is still to come.â€

â¤ï¸â€ðŸ©¹ðŸ«‚ Cristiano Ronaldo with a beautiful message to Kvaratskhelia. â€œThe hardest battles in football are often ones nobody seesâ€. â€œI know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don't let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep thatâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/gHvpUu1nPR â€” Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

Kvaratskhelia faces lengthy recovery after Barcelona injury

An ACL tear is among the most serious injuries a footballer can suffer, often requiring surgery followed by several months of rehabilitation.

Recovery times vary depending on the severity of the injury and the player's response to treatment, but Kvaratskhelia faces a significant spell out of action.

For a player whose game relies heavily on acceleration, changes of direction and dribbling, the rehabilitation process will be particularly important.

It took James Maddison over a year to recover from his recent ACL injury at Tottenham, before he was gradually phased back in by Roberto De Zerbi, starting for the first time in over 500 days in Monday night's win over Coventry in the Premier League.