Charli DAmelio Responds to Speculation Her Family Stole Her Money

â€œThis is not true,â€ he wrote in the comments section. â€œWe love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts. Over the last six years we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight.â€

That same month, Marc said during a TikTok Live, per The Hollywood Reporter, that he now only communicates with Charli â€œthrough her lawyer.â€

Nowadays, Charli has placed herself in charge of her own finances, even parting ways with her manager, telling THR, â€œI like it. I'm in charge. Now I say what I'm doing and not doing.â€

Reflecting on her child stardom, she said she learned â€œthe hard wayâ€ that â€œpeople have bad intentions, too.â€

As she put it, â€œYou can't be a trusting person.”

Despite the apparent rift between her and her family, Charli emphasized that she is â€œalways gratefulâ€ for having her family be part of her journey.

â€œI know I'm very lucky,â€ she continued. â€œI don't know what doing this without them would have looked like; I don't know if I would have had this life.â€

As for her relationship with Dixie, Charli added, â€œI mean, that's my sister. I'm going to love her till the day I die. But there are times where you're figuring stuff out.â€

To learn more about the financial situations of other influencers, keep readingâ€¦Â